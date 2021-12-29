Covid: Israel, for vaccinated ‘abbreviated isolations’ – World

(ANSAmed) – TEL AVIV, DECEMBER 28 – New isolation rules, more permissive towards those who are vaccinated, were decided today by the Israeli government following the spread of infections for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.



They will come into effect as of tomorrow.



Vaccinated people who come into contact with an infected person (including from Omicron) will have to swab and remain in isolation only until they have obtained a negative result. In the following ten days they will have to avoid crowded leisure places, and refrain from meeting people who are at high risk of contagion.



Unlike them, unvaccinated people who have come into contact with an infected person will have to remain in isolation for a week, take swabs on the first and seventh day, and wait for the negative outcome of the latter.



Yesterday in Israel 2,952 infections were detected (about a thousand more than those of the previous day) on 126 thousand swabs. (ANSAmed).

