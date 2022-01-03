Covid, Israel: fourth vaccine dose for over 60s after four months from the booster

Israel has given the green light to the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for all over 60s after 4 months of the recall. This was announced by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during a press conference during which he said he believed that the country could exceed the threshold of 50 thousand infections a day once the peak of the wave is reached. “These are very high numbers. But we have learned from the world that if we are vaccinated we are protected from serious forms of the disease even if we are infected,” he added.

Bennett: lower death rate in Israel than elsewhere

The death rate from Covid in Israel is lower than elsewhere, Bennett said. “In Great Britain it is 50 times higher, in Germany 100 times and in the United States 130 times”, said the premier. “However, we must not be carefree and therefore I appeal to those who are entitled to a fourth dose of Pfizer vaccine to go and immunize. These are our elderly people in particular.” Bennett specified that the fourth dose will be offered to over 60s and medical staff. The Israeli premier noted that, in anticipation of the wave of infections, Israel managed to purchase an initial supply of the new Paxlovid medicine. Previously, the Ministry of Health had also announced that first quantities of the medicine Lagerio Molnupiravir will soon arrive in Israel.

The Covid-19 situation in Israel

The Israeli premier fears that “by the end of this week we will reach 20 thousand infections a day”. Among other things, Bennett was asked if the country is moving towards herd immunity, but he preferred not to answer. Hinting that Israel could go towards this extension of coverage was the director general of the Israeli Ministry of Health Nachman Ash, speaking to the microphones of 103Fm Radio. “The cost will be many infections. The numbers will have to be very high to achieve herd immunity, and this is possible,” he added. However, specifying that “we do not want to reach it through infections but we want it to happen following the vaccination of many people”.