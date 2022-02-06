Covid: Israel, record of seriously ill, but pandemic slows down – Last Hour

(ANSAmed) – TEL AVIV, FEBRUARY 06 – A record number of 1,263 seriously ill hospitalized was recorded yesterday in Israel, despite the fifth wave of Covid seems to have entered a phase of gradual decline in the last week. This was announced by the Ministry of Health. Yesterday the new infections were 38 thousand, or 29 percent of the swabs made.



On the other hand, the contagion rate R continues to drop and is now at 0.86, which leads health care managers to cautious optimism. The end of this wave, with the return to a limited number of infections, is now expected for the beginning of March.



From tomorrow, in the meantime, numerous exemptions for the green pass will come into force. “Since the Omicron variant also infects the vaccinated – explained the director general of the ministry of health, Nahman Ash – that pass has lost its effectiveness in most of the premises, and will now be required only in those at high risk”. Ash added that Israel is also keeping the BA2 variant under surveillance. “We see that it is spreading to various countries around the world and that it slows or stops the decline of the pandemic. But for the moment – he added – it seems that this variant does not infect those who have recently fallen ill with Omicron”. Ash also confirmed that there have been 50-60 deaths per day in Israel in recent days. “It was usually elderly people, who also suffered from other diseases,” he said. Overall, there have been 9,193 deaths in Israel since the start of the pandemic. (ANSAmed).

