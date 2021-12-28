Covid, Israel starts clinical trial for fourth dose of vaccine. The first administration to a professor

From today, Monday 27 December, the clinical trial has started to inoculate the fourth dose of the anti Coronavirus vaccine. Israel is the lead country of the initiative. Specifically, 150 employees from the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, just outside Tel Aviv, were chosen for the tests. A hospital spokesman explained that the study “will focus on the effectiveness of the vaccine in producing antibodies and on its safety, in order to ascertain whether or not it will be useful to extend a second booster to the general population “. The opportunity to carry out a fourth dose has already been under discussion among national health authorities for a few weeks, to protect vulnerable subjects from the new wave of infections, fueled by the Omicron variant. Israel is the first country in the world to proceed with a double booster vaccination and, among the categories that could be involved as a priority, there are the over 60s, health professionals and individuals with significant impairments of the immune system.

About 45% of the Israeli population has currently received the third dose of the vaccine. While 2,000 cases of Omicron have already been sequenced in the country, two of Sheba hospital’s 150 employees vie for the record of being the first Israeli to receive the fourth dose. On the Facebook page of the hospital, around lunchtime, a video was uploaded of a nurse, Orna Rahminov, presented as “the first woman to receive the fourth dose”. News agencies and newspapers have countered the news that it was the first Israeli ever to have received twice as much booster. In reality, shortly after, came the denial published by another employee of the Sheba, Professor Jacob Lavi. To the radio station Kan, the man specified that Rahminov “was the first woman”, but that he is the first ever hospital employee to have received the fourth dose of the vaccine.

