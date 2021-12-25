Covid, Israel stops the fourth dose of the vaccine: it is not needed, Omicron less serious than the Delta

Cases in Israel are still rising: in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry of health, they were 1,482 with a positive rate of 1.4%. Young people under 20 years of age are most affected with almost 30% of new infections to the detriment of trivaccinated people. Of the 88 serious cases, however, 75% involve unvaccinated people. At the moment, the postponement of the introduction of the fourth dose to over 60 and subjects at risk who, according to some sources, should have started next Sunday has been confirmed.

The so-called “Helsinki Committee” of the Ministry of Health has not yet authorized the request of the Sheba hospital to administer the second booster, as a spokesperson for the same hospital has announced. In short, Israel is backtracking and will not start administering the fourth booster. dose of the coronavirus vaccine starting tomorrow. During a series of meetings, the director general of the ministry Nachman Ash did not approve the campaign, after examining data from the UK that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus causes disease less severe than the Delta strain.

Israel was the first country in the world to have authorized the administration of a fourth dose of the Covid vaccine and to have set a date. According to public broadcaster Kan, Ash will likely make a decision on the fourth vaccine doses by the middle of next week. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wants to start administering the additional boosters as soon as possible, Kan added, stating that Ash has the final say on the matter.