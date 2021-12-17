Covid Israel today, towards a travel ban in the US and Western Europe

Israel is closing in on itself, to try to protect itself from the coronavirus. According to advances from broadcaster N12, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will propose a ban on travel to most countries in the world on Sunday, including the United States and others in Western Europe.

The Ministry of Health is also considering further measures to reduce the spread of Omicron in Israel as much as possible and has set a goal of vaccinating 50,000 children a day, 700,000 within two weeks.

Meanwhile, infections continue to rise, with the latest bulletin speaking of 838 new cases. This is the highest figure in the last two months, as the Israeli health ministry explains. Compared to the previous day, 181 more cases have been diagnosed, while concerns are growing about the spread of the highly contagious variant Omicron. Yesterday a girls’ school in Jerusalem was closed after 62 infections were reported, as well as Knesset security personnel were isolated after a guard tested positive in Omicron. Meanwhile, the proposal to ask for the Green Pass in order to access Israeli shopping centers remains suspended.