Covid: Israel, ‘we will have tens of thousands infections a day’ – Middle East

(ANSAmed) – TEL AVIV, JANUARY 02 – “The storm is already coming, already in these days. Cases will double, then double again.

Already in the near future we will have tens of thousands of infections a day. “This is the warning that premier Naftali Bennett received today, in the weekly session of the council of ministers.

“Our goal – he added – does not change: to allow the economy to function as efficiently as possible, and to protect those of us who are weakest. ” Bennett specified that Israel makes use of the experience gained in parallel in other countries, including including the United States and Great Britain.

Yesterday, the infections of Covid were 4,197, 4.57% of the tests carried out. The seriously ill have risen to 110.

In recent days in Israel there have been long queues in many centers set up by the health authorities for tampons. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz anticipated that the posts will be increased, but he also expressed the fear that in the face of the imminent spread of infections not even this intervention will be able to meet the request.

