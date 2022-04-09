Covid: Iss, cases among school-age children decrease – Healthcare

The percentage of Covid-19 cases in the school age population is decreasing this week (22% compared to 25% last week) compared to the rest of the population. In the last week, 17% of school-age cases are under 5, 43% are between 5 and 11, 39% between 12 and 19. This is highlighted by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, which integrates the weekly monitoring on the progress of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Reinfections from Covid-19 increase: in the last week the percentage of reinfections out of the total reported cases was 4.1%, an increase compared to the previous week when the percentage was 3.5%. From 24 August 2021 to 6 April 2022, 319,005 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 3.1% of the total cases notified, highlights the extended weekly report of the Higher Institute of Health on Covid-19. More reinfections are reported especially in subjects not vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose for over 120 days, in the younger age groups and among health professionals.

The mortality rate for the population over 12 years of age, in the period 11/02 / 2022-13 / 03/2022, for the unvaccinated (39 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) is about 5 five times higher than for those vaccinated with complete cycle of less than 120 days (12 deaths per 100,000 inhab.) and about 12 times higher than vaccinated with additional dose / booster (3 deaths per 100,000 inhab.). The rate of admissions to intensive care, in the period 18/2 / 2022-20 / 3/2022, for the unvaccinated is 8 times higher than for vaccinated with boosters.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3,418,325 Covid cases have been diagnosed and reported to the integrated surveillance system in the population aged 0-19, of which 16,690 hospitalized, 371 hospitalized in intensive care and 53 dead. The incidence rate in all age groups is decreasing, notes the extended report. The hospitalization rate is stable in all age groups with the exception of the age group under the age of 5 where it is increasing, although the data referring to the last week are to be considered in the process of consolidation.

Transmission index Rt towards a further decline. The forecast is contained in the extended weekly report on Covid-19 from the Higher Institute of Health. The forecast RT – so-called ‘augmented’ and based on a technique that allows providing a more recent estimate – is in fact equal to 1.09 as of March 29, 2022, therefore a decrease compared to the value of 1.24 as of March 22, 2022. In the latest weekly monitoring released yesterday, the RT was 1.15. However, the forecast RT is always confirmed above the epidemic level of 1.

Over the last week, the number of reported Covid-19 cases and deaths has decreased; the number of ICU admissions is stable while the number of hospitalizations is increasing. In particular, the 7-day incidence rate of hospitalizations in the 0-9 and 70-79 years range is slightly increasing. This is highlighted by the extended weekly report on Covd-19 of the Higher Institute of Health.