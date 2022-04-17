Covid, Iss: “Cases of reinfection on the rise, to 4.4%. Most affected are the age groups between 12 and 49”

In the last week the percentage of reinfections out of the total of Covid cases reported in Italy is equal to 4.4%still in increase compared to the previous week (when it was 4.1%). This is highlighted by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, which integrates the weekly monitoring. The analysis starting from 6 December last (date considered to be the reference date for the start of the spread of the Omicron variant), highlights an increase in the risk of reinfection, particularly in the younger groups, between the 12 and 49 years, compared to people with the first diagnosis between the ages of 50-59 ”. “Probably – explain the experts – the greater risk of reinfection in the younger age groups is attributable to behaviors and exposures at greater risk than the over 60 age groups.

The increased risk of reinfection affects in particular, the ISS notes in its extended report, the subjects with the first diagnosis of Covid-19 notified by over 210 days compared to those who had the first diagnosis between the previous 90 and 210 days. Cases of second contagion are also more frequent in unvaccinated subjects or in those vaccinated with at least one dose for over 4 months. Increased risk of reinfection also in the population female than the male one. In total, from August 24, 2021 to April 13, 2022 were reported 338,967 cases of reinfection from Covid-19.

For none of the sub-lineages of Omicron (such as BA.1, BA.2 and BA.3 and of omicron-omicron recombinants, such as Xj and Xl), he explained on Friday Anna Teresa PalamaraDirector of Infectious Diseases of the ISS, explaining the weekly monitoring, “an increase in the abilities of transmissibility or to give illness strict“.

Infections in school age are decreasing – They have been diagnosed since the outbreak began 3,515,940 Covid cases in the population 0-19 years, of which 17,037 hospitalized, 380 hospitalized in intensive care and 53 deceased. The extended report of the Higher Institute of Health always highlights this, underlining that this week is decreasing the percentage of cases reported in the population in school age (21%) compared to the rest of the population. In the last week, 17% of school-age cases were diagnosed in children under 5, 43% in the age group 5-11, 39% in the age group 12-19.