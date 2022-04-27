Covid, Iss: Depressive symptoms increase among young people during lockdown

The lockdown phases during the Covid-19 pandemic have made the Italian population more depressed, with particular attention to the age group that concerns young people between 18 and 34 years. This is the result of a study carried out by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss), based on the PASSI (Progress of the Health Authorities for Health in Italy) surveillance system, which since 2008 has been collecting information on the presence of depressive symptoms in adult samples. representative, by gender and age, of the general adult population residing in Italy), the results of which have been published in the scientific journal “Journal of Affective Disorders”.

Specifically, explains a note released on the ISS website, this is the “first Italian study that examined the temporal trend of depressive symptoms during the pandemic in representative samples of the general adult population, and one of the few studies in the world that has examined a long time span “. To reach a conclusion, the experts used data relating to over 55,000 interviews carried out between 2018 and 2020. “The results showed an increase in depressive symptoms in the two-month period March-April 2020 with a prevalence of 7.1 % compared to 6.1% in 2018-19, followed by a decrease (4.4%) in the two months May-June, after the lifting of the lockdown and then by a new and more conspicuous increase in July-August (8.2 %) ”, Explained the ISS. Furthermore, “a gradual return, by the end of 2020, to the levels recorded in the two-year period before the pandemic was noted: 7.5% in the months of September-October and 5.9% in November-December”.

Here is a particular fact underlined by the study. “While on average the response of the Italian population points to a good resilience in the face of the stress generated by the pandemic, a more severe worsening, compared to previous years, was observed in some demographic categories, and in particular in young people, between 18 and 34 years, ”the researchers pointed out. And, among other things, this is the first time in the history of the PASSI surveillance system in which “the data highlighted an increased risk of depressive symptoms in young people, who in the past were typically a protected group at lower risk”. Without forgetting that, compared to before the pandemic, the risk associated with women or people with economic difficulties has also increased.

“The pandemic has brought many challenges in particular for young people concerned about their future, women and workers whose livelihoods have been threatened,” said Antonella Gigantesco, an expert in the Clinical-Epidemiological Research Department in Mental and Behavioral Health. ‘Iss. “It will be important, in the short and long term, to promote specific and innovative actions and interventions with respect to new emerging mental health needs such as the enhancement of mental health services and policies that also involve workplaces and schools”, he then added. And, with this in mind, “the World Health Assembly, in May 2021, recognized, within the global action plan for mental health 2013-2030, the need to enhance mental health services, and In its document on the impact of the pandemic on the population, OECD recommended the adoption of an integrated approach that should also include mental health promotion programs not only in the health sector ”, the ISS concluded in conclusion.