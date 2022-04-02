Covid, Iss: “Dose booster 91% effective against severe form of the disease, protects 68% from Omicron. Cases on the rise in 10-19 years”

It is equal to 91% the effectiveness of the third booster dose of the anti-Covid vaccine against the severe form of the disease. This is what theHigher Institute of Health (Iss) in its weekly report on the progress of the Covid-19 pandemic in Italy, with updated data on surveillance, the impact of infections and vaccination efficacy. In detail, after the second dose, the effectiveness of the vaccine against severe disease is 73% in those vaccinated for less than 90 days, 75% in those vaccinated between 91 and 120 days and 75% in those vaccinated for over 120 days. As for the risk of contracting the Omicron variant of Covidfor those who have completed the vaccination course (i.e. had two doses of vaccine) the protection is 49% within 90 days of the second dose, 41% between 91 and 120 days, and 47% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle. The percentage rises to 68% for those who have also had the booster dose.

Deaths down, hospitalizations stable –“Over the past week the number of reported cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions is remained stable. On the other hand, the weekly number of deaths is decreasing“, Reports the ISS. During the reporting period, 965,613 new cases were reported, of which 532 died (this value does not include people who died in the period with a diagnosis prior to March 14, 2022). Also in the last week, the number of cases notified by the Calabria and Sicily regions is affected by the delay in notification due to technical and organizational difficulties and the strong pressure on health services.

Cases in the 10-19 age range are increasing – The 14-day incidence of Covid cases is increasing in all age groups. In particular, it is in the 10-19 age group that the highest incidence rate is recorded at 14 days, equal to 2,318 per 100,000, while in the 80+ age group the lowest value is recorded, 1,026 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The median age of the subjects reported in the last 14 days was 41 years compared to 39 years in the previous week. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3,315,351 cases have been diagnosed and reported to the integrated Covid surveillance system in the population 0-19 years of age, of which 16,296 hospitalized, 366 hospitalized in intensive care and 53 dead. The percentage of cases reported in the school age population (25%) compared to the rest of the population has been stable for about five weeks. In the last week 15% of school-age cases were diagnosed in children under 5 years of age41% in the age group 5-11 years, 44% in the age group 12-19.