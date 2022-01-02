Covid, Iss: for over 80 no-vax the risk of death is 64 times higher than for those with boosters

Vaccination coverage against the risk of death from Covid-19 continues to remain very high. This was reported by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health which integrates the weekly monitoring, according to which the death rate among the over 80, in the period 5/11 / 2021- 5/12/2021, in the unvaccinated (218.9 per 100,000) is approximately ten times higher than full-cycle vaccinates within 120 days (21.6 per 100,000) and 64 times higher than add-on / booster vaccinates (3.4 per 100,000). The incidence of cases among children under 19 has soared in the last week (COVID: UPDATES – SPECIAL). According to the report, the lethality of Covid-19 increases with increasing age and is higher in males starting from the age group 30-39 years. The ISS then also takes stock of the impact of vaccination in preventing new infections, hospitalizations and deaths: in the last 30 days in Italy there has been a higher incidence of cases in the unvaccinated population.

Risk of unvaccinated over 80 hospitalizations is 41 times higher

see also





Covid, what to do if you come into contact with a positive? The rules

According to the report, in the last month the hospitalization rate in the age group over 80 for the unvaccinated (568 per 100,000) is eight times higher than for fully vaccinated for at least 120 days and 41 times higher than to those vaccinated with boosters.

The effectiveness of vaccines

“The effectiveness in preventing the diagnosis and cases of severe disease rises to 86.6% and 97% respectively in subjects vaccinated with an additional dose / booster – then reports the ISS – The vaccination efficacy in preventing cases of severe disease, as the efficacy of the vaccine in vaccinated with a complete course of less than 90 days and between 91 and 120 days is respectively 95.7% and 92.6%, while it decreases to 88% in vaccinated have completed the vaccination cycle for over 120 days “. The effectiveness of the vaccine (risk reduction) in preventing the disease is 82.7% within 90 days of the completion of the vaccination cycle and drops from 71.7% – between 91 and 120 days – to 57.5 % beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle “.

Reinfections

Then a fact that concerns the cases of reinfection from Covid. From 24 August 2021 to 28 December 2021, a percentage of reinfections equal to 1.4% (15,195 cases) of the total reported cases was observed. The data reported mainly refer to the circulation of the Delta variant, while the impact of the Omicron variant will be evaluated in the coming weeks. The ISS stresses that the clinical picture at onset does not differ between the first diagnoses and reinfections and that the likelihood of contracting a reinfection is higher in unvaccinated than in vaccinated with at least one dose and in healthcare workers compared to the rest of the population. .