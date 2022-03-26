Covid, Iss: “Greater risk of reinfection among no vax or vaccinated for over 3 months. Dose booster effective in 70% of cases”

The new ones data of the report of the Higher Institute of Health on the progress of Covid in Italy attest that, in the last week, the percentage of reinfections it is equal to 3.4% of the total number of cases, since it remains stable compared to last week. From August 24, 2021 to March 23, 2022, the institute took over 282.654 cases of reinfection, which amount to the 3% of the total number of cases notified.

In particular, the risk of reinfection has been studied in relation to the spread of the variant Omicron, which starts from 6 December 2021: those who are not vaccinated have a greater risk of reinfection, even those who have been vaccinated for over three months and those who had had a first diagnosis for over 210 days are more exposed. Again according to the ISS report, in general the women they run a greater risk of reinfection, it is assumed due to the greater presence of women in the area school – where there is a high intensity of controls – and also because women often play the role of caregiver in family. Greater risk of reinfection even for most young – between 12 and 49 years – compared to the age group between 50 and 59, linked to “higher risk behaviors and exposures”.

The new data also informs about the efficacy of the dose “booster”Regarding the Omicron variant, which effectively covers 70% of the vaccinated. After 90 days of the booster dose, coverage from Omicron drops to 50% of the cases, al 42% after a period between 91 and 120 days, finally of 48% 120 days after the completion of the vaccination cycle. The effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing “severe disease“Is also confirmed when three months pass from the completion of the cycle: the 73% of the vaccinated who have completed their course less than three months ago, the 76% of those who were vaccinated between 91 and 120 days before, always on 76% of cases in those who have been vaccinated for over 120 days. The coverage against “severe disease” is instead equal to 91% in subjects vaccinated with the booster dose, according to the report.

As for the number of new casesin the last two weeks the increase in the incidence of Covid is confirmed in all age groups: for children between 10 and 19 years old there is “the highest incidence rate at 14 days”, equal to 2,165 cases every 100,000 children of that age group, while for over 80 the plus value is recorded low, with 801 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The Badger Of hospitalization of Covid patients remains stable in almost all age groups, with the exception of children under 5 yearswhere the figures are increasing.

According to the numbers of the ISS report, the rate of admissions in intensive carerelating to the population over 12 years of age in the period 4 February – 6 March, for the not vaccinated “Turns out about 4 times more tall compared to vaccinated with a full course of less than 120 days and about eleven times higher than vaccinated with add-on / booster dose. The Badger Of mortality relating to the population over 12 years of age, in the period January 28-February 27, for i not vaccinatedit turns out about four times higher than those vaccinated with a full course of less than 120 days and about fourteen times higher than vaccinated with additional dose / booster “.