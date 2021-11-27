Covid, Iss: in intensive care the rate of unvaccinated is 12 times higher

Infection boom under the age of 12 In the last week, writes the Higher Institute of Health, there is an increase in the incidence in all age groups and in particular in the population under 12 years old. Precisely on this age range, “in the period 8-21 November 2021, 31,365 new cases were reported, of which 153 hospitalized and 3 hospitalized in intensive care”. In the 6-11 age group, “starting from the second week of October, there is a greater increase in the incidence compared to the rest of the school-age population, with a surge in the last two weeks”.

“There is also an increase in the hospitalization rate in the under-three-year group (just over 2 hospitalizations per 100 thousand inhabitants) in the last few weeks, while in the other age groups it is stable”. Finally, in the last week the trend observed in the previous week is confirmed, with 27% of cases diagnosed in the school age population. 51% of school-age cases were diagnosed in the age group 6-11 years, 32% in the age group 12-19 and only 11% and 6% were diagnosed between the ages of 3 and 5, respectively and under 3 years old.

Vaccines, protection drops to 40% at 6 months The document highlights that “after six months from the completion of the vaccination cycle, the effectiveness in preventing any symptomatic or asymptomatic diagnosis of Covid falls from 72% to 40% compared to the unvaccinated”, but vaccination effectiveness in preventing cases remains high. of severe disease. For those vaccinated with a full course for less than six months it is 91% compared to the unvaccinated, while it is 81% for those vaccinated with a full course for over six months compared to those not vaccinated.