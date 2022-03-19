Covid, ISS monitoring: the highest incidence is in the 10-19 age range. Hospital admissions are fewer and fewer

After the advances published yesterday, today 19 March, the complete version of the monitoring carried out by the Higher Institute of Health has been released. In the new published data we read that in the last three weeks the percentage of cases recorded in school-age patients, up to 19 yearsis down for the third week in a row and is now up to 26 percent. Of all the cases recorded in this band, in the last seven days, the 15 percent concerned children under 15 yearsthe 39 percent those that go from 5 to 11 years and the 46 percent those that go from 12 to 19 years. Another data that emerges in the report concerns the incidence: in the population segment between 10 and 19 years the highest value is recorded. Considering a space of time of 14 days let’s talk about 1,695 cases every 100 thousand inhabitants. The lowest incidence is recorded instead among the 70 and 79 years old: 556 cases every 100 thousand inhabitants. In general it is reported that hospitalizations are less and less. The other indication of the ISS concerns the No vax: the rate of admissions to intensive care for the unvaccinated over 12 And 13 times higher than the ones they have three doses of vaccine.

The report published by the ISS confirms the information already known on the risk levels of the regions. Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy and Veneto are considered to be at high risk, all the others at moderate risk while Valle d’Aosta and Molise are at low risk. Iss explained that the high-risk regions fell into this range because various “resilience alerts” were recorded, indicators related to the ability of the regions to test and verify suspected cases of Covid. As indicated in the decree signed by Mario Draghi, the next few weeks of restrictions linked to the pandemic: from April 1st many of the restrictions introduced to contain the epidemic will end and from May 1st it will no longer be necessary to show the Green pass.

