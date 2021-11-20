Covid, ISS monitoring: the live press conference. LIVE

The president of the Istituto Superiore explained “progressively from central-eastern Europe the epidemic is moving towards France and Italy”

The usual press conference on the analysis of the data of the weekly monitoring of the control room took place today, Friday 19 November. Speaking of the evolution of the Covid-19 emergency, Silvio Brusaferro, the president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, explained that “progressively from central-eastern Europe the epidemic is moving towards France and Italy. Our country shows an increase in the circulation of the virus, but in a more contained situation than other countries. However, the trend is still growing ”. Brusaferro pointed out that the most significant increase occurred in the range between 30 and 50 years. The president of the ISS also noted an “increase among pediatric cases, under 12 and, in particular, between 6 and 11 years of age. This is the range where vaccination is not available. Hospitalizations are also reported for this age group even if the numbers are small “.

Brusaferro: “40% of over 80s took the third dose” deepening



Covid vaccine, what to know about the third dose. Questions and answers Brusaferro explained that “we see the growth of vaccinations for third doses, but among the over 80s the percentage does not exceed 40% and therefore the importance of the third dose must be reiterated, especially for the more fragile categories. Furthermore, millions of people between the ages of 30 and 50 have not yet received the first dose of the vaccine ”. The ISS number one added that the latest data confirm the vaccine’s effectiveness against hospitalizations. Brusaferro then highlighted that “employment in the medical areas and intensive care units continues to grow slowly but gradually. Therefore, greater vaccination coverage and the third dose are necessary, especially for elderly subjects or those with pathologies, but it is also necessary to maintain prudent behavior such as the use of masks, hand hygiene and distancing “. To protect the health of children, Brusaferro recommended that they wear masks at school and “pay attention to all behaviors” outside the school context.

Rezza: “There is a clear trend towards worsening, albeit slow” deepening



Covid, towards the Regions-government meeting: the new measures on the table Gianni Rezza also attended the press conference. The Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health stated that “there is a tendency to worsen. At the moment, however, the growth of cases is clear but slow and this is thanks to the effects of the vaccination campaign and also thanks to the fact that some measures that reduce the risk, such as the Green Pass, have been in place in Italy for some time. However, we must have a non-optimistic but cautious vision ”. For Rezza, the administration of the third dose is essential. “We still have to expect an increasing trend in cases, but we rely on vaccines and measures.” “The hypothesis of shortening the six-month waiting period for the third dose is to be evaluated” Rezza then spoke of the hypothesis of shortening the waiting time between doses. “Those who have not yet reached six months from the completion of the vaccination cycle are mainly young people. Shortening this time interval would not have negative effects and could give some more possibilities to speed up the vaccination campaign, so it is an element to be evaluated with some attention ”. Speaking of rapid antigen tests, Rezza stressed that “they can have a lower sensitivity and lead to false negatives. But with the Delta variant the viral load is higher and therefore you should have less of this problem. On the other hand, molecular antigen tests are more complex and it is difficult to repeat them over time. But the evaluation of use must be made on the basis of the moment “. “It is important to ensure global access to vaccines” Rezza also stated that “WHO is right when it says that global access to vaccines must be guaranteed, otherwise we will not get out of them. Without prejudice to this, it is impossible not to guarantee access to third doses. The two things should not be put in opposition. We can guarantee doses of recalls to our population and at the same time guarantee access to other countries ”.