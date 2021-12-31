Covid, ISS monitoring: the press conference

“From week to week the circulation of the virus in our country and in European countries is more and more intense. In recent weeks, in Italy, the curve has increased with the growth of new cases substantially in almost all regions “. These are the words of the president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss), Silvio Brusaferro, in a video commenting on the data relating to the usual weekly monitoring. “The number of new cases has reached 783 per 100 thousand inhabitants in the last 7 days, clearly increasing, and the RT remains above 1”, he continued. These are, said Brusaferro, “indicators that show us how the number of new cases and hospitalizations is still growing”.

Brusaferro: “Curves in sharp growth between under 12 and under 20”

What are the population groups, at the moment, most affected? The younger ones, in particular, are characterized by a “greater circulation of the virus and in the 20-29 age group the circulation has increased more significantly, but all under 40 age groups are characterized by growth”, reported Brusaferro . Confirming, then, how “the curves are confirmed in clear growth in both under 12 and under 20”. According to the president of the ISS, moreover, “the risk of hospitalizations for Covid in the youngest groups is contained but always present and this is a strong fact that reminds us of the importance of vaccinations even in the youngest”, he stressed.

Reinfections with Omicron: “Complete doses and boosters”

“In recent weeks, due to the circulation of the Omicron variant, there are also cases of reinfection in people who had already contracted the Covid infection and this recalls the importance of completing vaccination cycles and booster doses”, explained Brusaferro. , in reference to the presence of the new mutation of the virus in our country. “There is an increase in hospitalizations: for intensive care we are at 12.9% of occupancy, going from 1023 hospitalized last week to 1226 this week. medical areas there is a growth trend, going from 8722 hospitalized last week to 10,866 and exceeding 17% of occupancy of beds “, he said. And, in the projections, there is the” probability that over the by 3-4 weeks, the percentages of beds are progressively occupied “, he stressed again, highlighting how the number of tampons is growing” significantly and by now every day the threshold is exceeded of the million tests carried out “.