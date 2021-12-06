Covid, ISS monitoring: the press conference

“Vaccines certainly work and are the best weapon and for this reason the campaign on the booster dose is being identified, which guarantees protection even against circulating variants. For now the Omicron variant in Italy is not circulating, except for the outbreak identified, and for now the vaccine is covering well from the Delta variant which is the only one circulating “. This was reported by the Director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza, during the usual press conference on the analysis of the data of the regional monitoring of the control room.

Rezza then expressed himself on the recent green light from Ema and Aifa regarding the anti-Covid vaccine for children. “Aifa has approved the vaccine for children, now a circular must be made and we are awaiting the technical notes. With respect to vaccinating children recovered from Covid and with how many doses, at this moment I would not feel unbalanced, ”he said. “Now we will see what indications to give also for the pediatric range”, he added, recalling that in the US the choice was more aggressive given that it was decided to vaccinate children who have had the infection with the full cycle. “We must be careful”, summarized the expert.

Brusaferro: “Italy has a growing curve, the under 20s are among the most affected”

The president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Silvio Brusaferro, also took the floor. “Italy too has a growing curve, albeit to a lesser extent than other EU countries. Growth is mainly in the North East of the country and the most affected age groups are those under 20 ”, he underlined at the conference. For the sixth consecutive week, in fact, there has been an increase in cases in our country which mainly concerned the under 20s, as well as people between 30 and 49 years old. “It is necessary to bring the RT below the threshold of 1. Therefore it is necessary to guarantee a more complete vaccination coverage in all the indicated ranges and to carry out the third dose after 5 months from the primary cycle, maintaining prudent behavior and the use of masks, together with the replacement air in closed environments ”, reiterated Brusaferro.

Continued growth of symptomatic cases and hospitalizations

“We have a continuous growth in symptomatic cases and hospitalizations”, the president of the ISS then explained, underlining that both the occupancy of beds and that of intensive care are increasing, up by one percentage point in a week. )

There are 3.5 million Italians between 30-59 years without vaccine

Among the topics covered, also that linked to Italian citizens not yet immunized. “The under 20 age group has the lowest vaccination coverage. 50% of the over 80s have completed the third dose and between 30 and 59 years, however, almost 3.5 million Italians have not started the vaccination cycle ”, explained Brusaferro.