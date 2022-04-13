Covid, Iss: thanks to vaccines 8 million cases and 150 thousand deaths have been avoided

Listen to the audio version of the article

The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in Italy has made it possible to avoid about 8 million cases, over 500,000 hospitalizations, over 55,000 hospitalizations in intensive care and about 150,000 deaths. The estimate, which refers to the period between 27 December 2020, the starting date of the vaccination campaign, and 31 January 2022, is reported in the report “SARS-CoV-2 infections, hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19 directly avoided from vaccination “just published by the National Institute of Health.

In January, Omicron avoided 74,000 deaths with vaccines

In January 2022 alone, characterized by the predominance of the highly contagious Omicron variant, in which a total of 4.3 million diagnoses of SARS-CoV-2 infection were observed, vaccination prevented a total of 5.2 million cases of infection (range 4.3 million-6.4 million), 228 thousand hospitalizations (161 thousand-384 thousand), 19 thousand hospitalizations in intensive care (13 thousand-31 thousand) and 74 thousand deaths (48 thousand-130 thousand).

The distribution of personal data

72% of overall deaths were avoided for people aged 80 and over, 19% in the 70-79 range, 7% in the 60-69 range and 3% under 60. In the first half of 2021, due to low vaccination coverage, the number of events avoided was limited. Instead, during the second half of 2021 and during January 2022 it is estimated that vaccination avoided more than half of the expected events.

The calculation system

The calculation was made with a methodology, initially developed for influenza vaccines but already applied in other countries for studies relating to SARS-CoV-2, which uses data from the Integrated Surveillance and the national vaccine register of the Ministry of Health. This approach is based on the idea that the weekly impact of vaccination on the events studied (COVID-19 notified cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths) can be estimated by combining vaccination efficacy against the event of interest, coverage weekly vaccination and the weekly number of observed events. This estimate is called direct as it does not consider the possible indirect impact of the same vaccination on the unvaccinated population (for example: the infections avoided among the vaccinated could have contained the overall transmissibility observed in Italy).