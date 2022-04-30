Covid: Iss, unvaccinated mortality up to 9 times higher – Chronicle

The death rate for Covid-19 in Italy is nine times higher in unvaccinated than in vaccinated with three doses (two of the full cycle plus the booster dose) and four times higher than in vaccinated with two doses. This was indicated by the report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss) on ‘Surveillance, impact of infections and vaccination efficacy’ relating to the Covid-19 epidemic “, updated on 27 April.

The ISS report indicates that in the period between March 4 and April 4, 2022, the age-standardized mortality rate (relative to the population aged 5 years or over) in the unvaccinated was 36 deaths per 100,000. population, i.e. about four times higher than those vaccinated with the full course (two doses) for less than 120 days (9 deaths per 100,000 population) and about nine times higher than those vaccinated with the third dose (booster), in which mortality is equal to 4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Regarding the prevention of SarsCoV2 virus infection, the report indicates that in the period of prevalence of the Omicron variant in Italy, i.e. starting from January 3, the effectiveness of the vaccine was 44% within 90 days of the completion of the vaccination cycle with two doses, of 36% between 91 and 120 days, and of 47% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle; in vaccinated with the third dose (booster), the efficacy was 62%.

Regarding the prevention of severe disease cases, the report indicates that this was 72% in vaccinated with a full course less than 90 days, 73% in vaccinated with a full course from 91 to 120 days, and 74% in vaccinees who have completed their vaccination cycle for more than 120 days, 89% in those vaccinated with the booster dose. The vaccine efficacy estimates, it is noted in the ISS report, “currently exclude from the susceptible population the subjects with a previous diagnosis in the previous 90 days, after which time one is again at risk of infection as defined by reinfection”.