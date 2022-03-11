Covid Italia, Abrignani: Contagions increase because children are poorly immunized

According to Sergio Abrignani, immunologist at the University of Milan, the slight rise in new cases of Covid-19 in Italy would be the effect of a series of factors, including the low percentage of vaccinated children between the ages of 5 and 11 years. “It goes up the curve, but there is no reason to be alarmed in advance. It is not a clear signal. The rise is the effect of a series of factors and it is not taken for granted that it should persist. It could be a sort of temporary hump that does not jeopardizes the descent of the curve “, declared the member of the Scientific Technical Committee just reconfirmed in the Higher Health Council in an interview with Corriere della Sera. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE: DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

“According to some observers, the increase in infections is linked to the lowering of temperatures in recent days, an explanation that does not convince me”, observed Abrignani, according to which the cause is more likely to be attributed to the “low percentage of vaccinated people. among children aged 5-11 “. “It is likely that they can be a reservoir for the virus that continues to sow cases,” she added.

The immunologist also rules out the possibility that Omicron’s sub-variants “may have caused this epidemic tail hit”, because “they are very similar to the base strain”.

However, it is a positive fact, he stressed, “that intensive care units and wards have not filled up”. According to Abrignani, in 15 days “we will know if the increase in infections corresponds to greater pressure on health facilities”. “However you read it, the message is clear: the pandemic is not over, the virus continues to circulate. The pandemic continues to be a threat and we must not forget that wearing a mask is a simple gesture of protection not to be forgotten. if our heart is in Ukraine “, concluded the immunologist.