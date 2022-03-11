Covid Italia, Altems: “Contagions on the rise, fourth wave is still scary”

After a phase of decline in infections from Covid-19, the pandemic in the last week has registered a rise in cases. And she is still scary. The weekly incidence indicates 408 cases per 100 thousand residents, an increase compared to February 28 (when the weekly incidence was 382 per 100 thousand residents). Umbria records the highest value (723 new cases per 100 thousand residents) followed by Calabria (603 new cases per 100 thousand residents). Valle d’Aosta and Piedmont, on the other hand, are the Regions with the lowest incidence in the last week, recording respectively 215 and 240 new cases per 100 thousand residents. This is what emerged from the 88th Instant Report Covid-19, an initiative of the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems (Altems) of the Catholic University.

“The fourth wave has so far been the one that has brought greater infections among the Italian and international population, also recording weekly peaks equal to 1,767 new cases per 100 thousand residents during last December”, explains Americo Cicchetti, director of Altems. “It is clear – he added him – that, although under control with vaccinations, Covid-19 will not disappear immediately so it is necessary to keep the attention high in the coming weeks“.

“Surely vaccinations must somehow still be supported – adds Cicchetti – especially for those age groups in which vaccination coverage is still too low: let’s just think of the first dose where the population 5-19 barely exceeds 60% coverage compared to residents and the population 20-49 reaches 85% coverage compared to residents. Pockets of resistance to vaccination must absolutely be fought which concern regions such as Valle d’Aosta, Sicily and the Autonomous Province of Bolzano “.

From the Altems monitoring of the percentage of coverage of the population groups stratified by age regarding the first vaccination dose, it emerges that the highest coverage rate for the 50-79 age group is Lazio (93.3%) while the Region with the lowest percentage of vaccinated in the same group is Piedmont (87.2%). As regards the age group 5-19, the region associated with the highest coverage rate is Molise (71.4%), while the region with the lowest percentage of vaccinated in the same group is the Autonomous Province of Bolzano. (50.9%).