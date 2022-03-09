Covid Italia, Bassetti: “No alarm. Omicron 1, 2 or 3 are only of interest to virus hunters”

The new Omicron 3 variant of the covid also reported in Italy “is a sub-variant of Omicron which, in sequencing studies, has been seen to have a very small part equal to Omicron, currently in circulation in our country. From the formal point of view, the difference between Omicron 1, 2 or 3 only hunters of viruses and those who study sequencing are of interest. But they have identical effects, that is, they are twin variants. But in terms of aggression and response to vaccines there is no difference. I continue to emphasize that it is necessary avoiding the alarmism or the terrorism of the variants, each new variant is accompanied by a certain clamor and media terrorism which in some way is then derecognised from reality. Vaccines work “. Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, underlines this to Adnkronos Salute, taking stock of the epidemiological situation and the risk of new variants.

“The increase in infections observed in the last week is a typical rebound in the dynamics of the virus, especially in this phase that comes after a very large circulation in the past month”, then underlines Bassetti. “We must be vigilant and ensure that people return to think that Covid is a problem – warns the expert – and that it is not all over, that there will be a recall of the anti-Covid vaccine but attention is not raised with the terrorism of the variants. I am not – he remarks – the situation in the hospital is calm and without pressure “.