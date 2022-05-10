Covid Italia, bulletin of 10 May: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

The new cases of Covid-19 in Italy return to rise but with a much higher number of swabs processed than the tests carried out over the weekend: in the last 24 hours the bulletin of the ministry of health counted 56,015 for a total of 371,221 swabs and for a positivity rate of 15.1% (+1.5 percentage points).

There are 158 deaths today, part of which related to previous days. Among the regions, Lombardy has more cases: 9,481, followed by Campania (6,416) and Veneto (5,719).

Currently positive are 1,082,972 of which 1,074,035 isolated at home, 358 (-5) are patients in intensive care and 8,579 (-156) are hospitalized in medical departments. The healed are 76,824 for a total of 15,624,915 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Discovered “bunch of keys” which virus uses to infect

There is not only the spike protein, but also other sugar molecules on the surface of the virus that help Sars-Cov2 to penetrate the cells. By blocking these molecules, infection can be prevented. Now these proteins that act like a real bunch of keys have been identified by a group of researchers from the Institute of Biomolecular Sciences and Technologies of the University of Louvain (UCLouvain), Belgium who, in a study published in Nature Communications, studied the interaction between sialic acids (SA), which are types of sugar residues found on the surface of cells, and the spike protein (S) of SARS-CoV-2 (using atomic force microscopy).

Concentrated mortality between 83-85 years, fourth life-saving dose

According to the report presented by Minister Speranza, mortality from covid fluctuates between 83, 84, 85 years, and boostering can save lives. Minister Speranza underlined the importance of communication in times of pandemic which he defined, “a piece of the strategy: knowing how to maintain a profitable and constant relationship with the country is crucial. We have given great weight to scientific communication from the beginning. which must be the responsibility of the competent authorities “.

Vaccines, 37 million in 15-16 months: Italy among the top countries in the world

“In the field of vaccinations we have the highest standards in the world, we are 91.5% of the first doses administered to the population and only a large country manages to make 137 million doses in 15-16 months. A result that is the result of a network of capillarity from family doctors to pharmacies, but I believe that there has also been an attention to communication, with correct messages to the population that have favored positive results “. Health Minister Roberto Speranza recalled this in his speech at the conference ‘From the pandemic to the Pnrr: how to communicate health to citizens’ in Rome in the Chamber.