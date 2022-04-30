Covid Italia, bulletin of 29 April 2022: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed

In the last 24 hours in Italy there have been 58,861 new cases of coronavirus (out of 381,239 swabs) and 133 deaths. Yesterday there were 69,204 new infections, 131 victims. There are 381,239 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 441,526. The positivity rate is 15.4%, down slightly from 15.7% yesterday. There are 371 patients admitted to intensive care, 11 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 38. The people admitted to the ordinary wards are still below 10,000: they are 9,942, or 134 less than yesterday.

The region with the highest number of cases today is Lombardy with 7,631 infections, followed by Campania (+6,662), Veneto (+6,121), Lazio (+5,595) and Emilia Romagna (+5,379). Total cases since the start of the pandemic have risen to 16,409,183. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 60,951 (55,773 yesterday) for a total that rises to 14,998,689. The currently positives are 1,689 less (yesterday +14,130), reaching a total of 1,247,117. Of these, 1,236,804 are in home isolation.

The bishops: “We recommend wearing masks for mass”

“The trend of infections has been constant for a few weeks and this data leads to confirm the indications” already disseminated by the CEI in March “, however, pointing out that the use of masks remains, strictly speaking, recommended in all activities that require participation of people in indoor spaces “, such as celebrations and catecheses. In their statement, the Italian bishops specify that “the use of respiratory protection devices of the Ffp2 type remains mandatory for events open to the public that take place indoors in places similar to cinemas, concert halls and theatrical halls”. Starting from May 1, 2022, the CEI also informs, “the Green Pass is no longer necessary for activities organized by the parishes. Likewise, the Green Pass is not necessary for access to the workplaces of workers and collaborating volunteers” .

Anec protests: “Absurd masks in cinemas and theaters and not in museums or bars”

The decision to keep the use of the mask in cinemas and theaters “surprises and embitters”. Mario Lorini, president of the National Association of Cinema Operators (Anec), complains about a lack of “coherence” in the measures adopted. For some sectors, he points out, there is a lightening of the systems of protection against contagion while for others a principle of greater prudence is embraced. “For days the ANEC presidency has been asking for news, motivations, help, understanding. And there is no answer. The minitro alla Cultura Dario Franceschini has to explain to us what difference there is between a gathering in a room of a museum, in a aperitif room and a gathering in a cinema or theater “.