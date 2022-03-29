Covid Italia, bulletin of 29 March 2022: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed

There are 99,457 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 30,710. The victims are 177, an increase compared to 95 yesterday.

There are 660,708 molecular and antigenic swabs carried out, yesterday they were 211,535. The positivity rate is 15%, up from 14.5% yesterday. There are 487 patients admitted to intensive care, stable compared to yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 46. There are 9,740 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 244 more than yesterday.

There are 1,266,878 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 12,822 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 14,496,579 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 159,054. The discharged and healed are 13,070,647, an increase of 87,297 compared to yesterday.

The regions with the most cases are Lombardy (12,518), Campania (11,755) and Lazio (11,430).

Rising hospitalizations, Agenas: “The share of 15% in the ordinary wards is close to”

Ordinary hospitalizations for Covid in Italy are on the rise, + 1% yesterday, reaching the threshold of 15% of employment. This was noted by Agenas in its monitoring. The employment rate of intensive care units remained stable at 5%. The most complicated situations in Centrosud, where various Regions far exceed the national average: in Calabria hospitalizations in the medical area are 34%, in Umbria 32%, in Baslicata 28%, in Sicily 25%, Marche at 23 %. Above 30%, in the “old” color system about to be definitively archived, it would have ended up in the orange zone, having at the same time the intensive at 20%. The situation is therefore growing, as widely expected after the March blowback that saw contagions rise again, but incomparable to last year: on March 28, 2021 hospitalizations in the medical area were 43% (today 15%) , those in intensive care at 40% (today at 5%).

Leap of infections in Veneto, almost 10,000

The Covid contagion curve returns to Impennarsi in Veneto. The new cases identified in the last 24 hours are 9,649, with an incidence of 9.76% on the 98,858 swabs. The isolated subjects are 76,482. The number of hospitalized patients is increasing, which today are 849, or 46 more than yesterday, of which 56 (-1) in intensive care and the rest (+47) in the medical area. There are 16 registered deaths. “We have to do the transition to the endemic phase and we do it with the responsibility of the citizens”, states Governor Zaia according to which “the restrictions must be removed” and citizens must think about it according to the situation in which you find yourself. Which today is not optimal, given that the rt is at 1.12 “.

Galli: “This free all is irresponsible”

The abrupt stop in Italy of first and third doses of the anti covid-19 vaccine is explained “when it is rumored that the omicron variant is mild and that there is a ‘free all’ because the matter is being resolved, with an absolutely irresponsible vision against what, on the other hand, could happen. With this discourse of hope we have seen several deaths “. The accusation is made by the former director of Infectious Diseases at the Sacco hospital in Milan, Massimo Galli. “Although frankly of the opinion, like everyone else I believe, that we should try to do everything to live and to keep everything open – added the expert – at least we do what is allowed and possible to prevent. it means at all costs that the problem is now behind us. We would like to but I believe that this thing cannot be put on the back burner “, he concluded.

Hope: “EU takes univocal position on fourth dose”

“I think that the time has come to discuss together, at a European level, on how to face the next few weeks and, in particular, to work to have a univocal position on the times and generational groups to which to administer the fourth dose. I ask formally, I ask that there is a united position, of the European countries, of our agencies, of the Commission on the fourth dose “. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, speaking at the Council of European health ministers. “Non-homogeneous choices in the various EU countries – he points out – only end up confusing and do not help vaccination campaigns”.