Covid Italia, bulletin of 6 May 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

The epidemic curve in Italy is still decreasing. There are 43,947 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, compared to 48,255 yesterday and, above all, 58,861 last Friday. The processed swabs are 302,406 (yesterday 327,178) with a positivity rate that slightly drops from 14.7% to 14.5%.

The deaths are 125 (yesterday 138): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic thus rise to 164,304.

Hospitalizations are decreasing: intensive care units are 6 fewer (yesterday -2), with 31 admissions on the day, and drop to 363 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 220 fewer (yesterday -230), and are 9,164

in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

The ISS: no high risk region, moderate i 3

No Autonomous Region / Province in Italy is classified at high risk for Covid, three are classified at moderate risk, while the remaining Regions / Pa are classified at low risk. This is what emerges from the weekly monitoring data of the control room on the progress of the epidemic in Italy, released by the Higher Institute of Health (Iss).

Furthermore, 9 Regions / Pa report at least one single resilience alert, while only 1 reports multiple alerts.

Brusaferro: from pandemic “cesura”; Strong point of the national health service

The Covid pandemic represented “a break. This ‘stress test’ shows us strengths and weaknesses”. A strong point “is the National Health Service. Of course it needs to be improved, we must make an ‘extraordinary treatment’. However, it is thanks to the National Health Service that today our country has been able to face this experience and the stresses never seen in our generation and can look forward to measures of relaxation “. This was stated by the president of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, who spoke at the presentation of the Center for Social and Health Studies and Research of the Italian Federation of United Medical Unions, named after Giulio Alfredo Maccacaro.

According to Brusaferro, then, “caesura” also means that the system has shown weaknesses. The first “concerns our model in dealing with frailty. This – concluded the president of the ISS – is not only a medical problem but it is also a social problem where the figure of the doctor is essential because he can act as a playmaker” but it serves “a social project”.

061125 MAY 22