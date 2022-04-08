Covid Italia, bulletin of 7 April 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

There are 69,596 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, yesterday they were 69,278. The victims are 149, one less than yesterday’s 150. There are 469,803 molecular buffers e

antigenic for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 461,448. The positivity rate is 14.8%, down from 15% yesterday. There are 471 patients admitted to intensive care, 5 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 65. There are 10,078 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 86 fewer than yesterday.

There are 1,253,056 people currently positive to Covid, 20,801 fewer than yesterday and a total of 15,106,066 Italians infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 160,402. The discharged and healed are 13,692,608, with an increase of 90,774 compared to yesterday.

3,600 under 5 in hospital since the beginning of the year

In the first three months of 2022, over 3,600 children under the age of 5 ended up in hospital due to Covid-19; of these 33 needed intensive care treatment and 8 died. This is what emerges from the data of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, made available through the CovidSTAT portal, created by the ISS and the National Institute of Nuclear Physics. The numbers also confirm for the first quarter of the year a trend observed since the beginning of the pandemic: it is the youngest children, in proportion, who most need hospital care. Since the beginning of the year, 2.1 million cases of Covid have occurred in the under-19s, almost three quarters of which asymptomatic: 460,000 in the 0-5 year age group, 915,000 in the 6-12 year old. , 804 thousand in that 13-19. Although the 0-5 year group contributes slightly more than 21% to the total number of positive cases in minors, it is in it that more than half of the hospitalizations are concentrated: 3,649 out of the 6,287 total. Complications from Covid led to 33 children under the age of 5, 22 between the ages of 6 and 12 and 27 under the age of 19 in intensive care. The deaths were instead 8, 6 and 2 for each age group. The ISS data also photograph the trend of infections with a peak of more than 46 thousand cases per day on January 23, followed by a progressive decline that brought them to just over 10 thousand cases on March 31. The impact of the Omicron variant is also confirmed: over 65% of cases since the beginning of the pandemic (2.1 million out of 3.3 million) occurred in the first three months of 2022.

Vaccine arriving from Austria

Preclinical data for a vaccine developed at the Vienna University for protection against SARS-CoV-2 indicated its efficacy against all variants known to date, including omicron. The study data was published in the leading Allergy journal. The new vaccine targets the RBD receptor binding domains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and induced a uniform specific IgG antibody response in animal models and human tests.

This antibody response prevents the virus from latching onto and entering the body’s cells, so infection cannot occur. The SARS-CoV-2 (PreS-RBD) subunit vaccine developed at MedUni Vienna is based on a structurally folded fusion protein consisting of two receptor binding domains (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the PreS antigen of hepatitis B, which act as immunological vectors for each other, thus strengthening the immune response.