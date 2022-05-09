Covid Italia, bulletin of 8 May 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

There are 30,804 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 40,522. The victims are instead 72, compared to yesterday 41 fewer. The new cases were ascertained through 203,454 molecular and antigenic swabs (yesterday they were 305,563). The positivity rate is 15.1%, up 1.9% from 13.2% yesterday. Hospitalized patients are down by 160, while those in intensive care are up by one. The currently positives are down: 11,450.

Russian vaccine, Portolano to be heard on Tuesday

The hearing of the Secretary General of Defense and National Director of Armaments, General Luciano Portolano, in front of Copasir is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 pm. In recent weeks, the Committee had decided to listen to Portolano as part of the dossier that was reopened on the Russian mission in Bergamo in full Covid emergency, which became topical after the attack from Moscow on Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini. The then Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the former coordinator of the CTS, Agostino Miozzo, the former Chief of Defense Staff, General Enzo Vecciarelli have already been heard on the same vein.

Ciccozzi, Omicron mutations affect turn on infections

The universe of Omicron’s sub-variants still weighs on a decisive reversal of the infections from Covid-19 in Italy. “We still travel around 40-50 thousand cases a day, but there is a 10-20 percent that escapes the tests, as happens in epidemiological surveillance. Instead, it is urgent to strengthen genomic surveillance and make sequences in order to be able to envisage scenarios for the evolution of pandemic trend in reference to the diffusion of Omicron sub-variants and recombinants “.

Thus the director of the Medical Statistics and Molecular Epidemiology Unit of the Campus Bio-medico in Rome, Massimo Ciccozzi, explaining that the spread of Omicron 1 and Omicron 2 in Italy and Europe “is leading to a sort of natural immunity that could work from a possible shield and make life difficult for the new sub-variants BA.4 and 5 that are raging in South Africa, weighing 75 percent on infections.

Iss, school-age cases stable in last 7 days

Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3,736,764 cases in the population 0-19 years have been diagnosed and reported to the integrated surveillance system Covid-19, of which 17,965 hospitalized, 398 hospitalized in intensive care and 56 deaths. The percentage of cases reported in the school age population (18%) compared to the rest of the population was stable compared to the previous week. This is what emerges from the extended ISS report on the weekly monitoring of the pandemic. In the last week, 17% of school-age cases were diagnosed in children under 5, 36% in the age group 5-11, 47% in the age group 12-19. The incidence rate and the hospitalization rate decreased in all age groups (data being consolidated).

Iss, mortality in the unvaccinated up to 8 times higher

The death rate from Covid for the unvaccinated (36 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) is about four times higher than those vaccinated with a full 120-day cycle (9 deaths per 100,000 inhab.) And about eight times higher than those vaccinated with additional dose / booster (5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants). This was reported by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health referring to the population over 5 years of age in the period 11 March-10 April 2022.