Covid Italia, bulletin of April 16, 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

In the last 24 hours, new infections from Covid have been 63,815, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 61,555. The victims are 133, the same number recorded yesterday.

There are 1,221,338 people currently positive for Covid, 2,414 more in the last 24 hours. In total, 15,659,835 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 161,602. The discharged and healed are 14,276,895, with an increase of 61,986 compared to yesterday.

Iss: in the 5-11 age group, one in 3 children has had two doses

In the 5-11 year range, in which vaccination began on December 16, 2021, on April 13, 2022 there is coverage with a dose of 3.6% and two doses of 33.9%. This was underlined by the extended Covid-19 report from the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) with surveillance data, impact of infections and vaccination efficacy. In the last week the percentage

of reinfections on the total Covid cases reported in Italy is equal to 4.4%, an increase compared to the previous week in which the percentage was 4.1%.

Mortality rate 10 times higher mortality in unvaccinated

According to ISS data, the age-standardized death rate of the population aged over 5 in the period 18 February – 20 March, for the unvaccinated (34 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) is about five times higher than for vaccinated with cycle complete for less than 120 days (7 deaths per 100,000 population) and about ten times higher than vaccinated with additional dose / booster (3 deaths per 100,000 population).