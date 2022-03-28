Covid Italia, Cartabellotta: “Contagions have been stable for 7 days, we are at the plateau”

“We are in a plateau of new daily cases of contagion, which have stabilized for about seven days at around 70-71 thousand. This is likely a prelude to a descent of the curve, hoping that there will not be a spread of the infection in the northern regions. “To take stock of the current phase of the Covid-19 epidemic is Nino Cartabellottapresident of the Gimbe Foundation, spoke to ‘Italia has awakened’ on Radio Cusano Campus.

“The very strange thing about this substantial increase in cases – he says – is given by the aincrease in infections mainly in the central and southern regions, while the large northern regions, including Piedmont, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna and, to a lesser extent, Veneto, remained with substantially stable cases. Obviously, the increase in cases has led to an increase in the occupancy of hospital beds, especially in the medical area: on 12 March we had 8,234 beds occupied while yesterday they were 9,181, or almost a thousand more. In intensive care, on the other hand, employment by Covid patients is substantially stable: from 447 beds on March 12 to 464 yesterday “. For Cartabellotta,” this shows that, despite being faced with a more contagious and less serious variant, when cases increase significantly, there is always a rebound within hospitals. If the circulation of the virus remains this, we should not have any particular problems “.

For the president of the Gimbe Foundation it is “the very low coverage with the fourth doses reserved for almost 800 thousand immunocompromised people is unjustified, which amounts to just under 7%, with some regional differences: Piedmont 33.5%, Valle d’Aosta, Emilia-Romagna and Bolzano just over 14%, but Calabria, Basilicata, Molise and Abruzzo are close to 0%. In this phase, the protection of the frail is a fundamental objective: it is truly incomprehensible that these people are not vaccinated even though the names of the local health authorities are known “.

The country now seems to have stopped on the vaccination campaign front. “In the last seven days (March 21-27) we have recorded a further -25% of new vaccinates that amount to just over 15 thousand in this week – Cartabellotta points out – and this descent also concerns third doses and vaccinations in the field pediatric, which have a coverage of only 33.6% “. The president of the Gimbe Foundation recalls that “there are 4 million people who have never taken any dose and 2,258,000 people (excluding those recovered for less than 120 days) who could do the booster. It seems that the expiration of the state of emergency and related communication messages have distracted people from vaccination. Many probably plan to get vaccinated next fall, but this remains a problem when the virus continues to circulate much like it does now. “