Covid Italia, Cartabellotta: “Very high circulation, madness to remove masks indoors”

Covid situation in Italy, “the data show that the circulation of the virus is still very high: nearly 40,000 new cases per day, over 1 million positives and a positive swab rate of 11.4%. It will take 7-10 days to understand if the rise of the curve coincides with the beginning of a new wavewith subsequent impact on hospitals, or is it simply a simple rebound. “The president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, comments on the weekly report.

“In the meantime, regardless of the expiry of the state of emergency – he underlines – it is pure madness to think of abandoning the use of masks indoorsessential to contain the transmission of the infection as much as possible, also given the limited effectiveness of the vaccine in reducing the risk of infection “.

“The recent increase in new cases probably follows the interaction of various factors: relaxation of the population, spread of the most contagious Omicron BA.2 variantpersistence of low temperatures that force indoor activities, likely drop in vaccination protection against infection a few months after the booster dose “, explains Cartabellotta.

On the vaccination front, “considering that a large portion of the population is susceptible to contagion, the administration of the primary cycle to 4.67 million people and the booster to 2.8 million, especially those over 50 at high risk, remains a priority of serious illness “, he concludes.