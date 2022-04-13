Covid Italia, Fiaso: hospitalizations down after 3 weeks of growth

“IS the decline of Covid shelters has slowly begun. In the last monitored week, April 5-12, the number of hospitalized patients decreased by 1% “. This is what emerges from the survey in the sentinel hospitals of the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso). A week ago, however, c ‘had been an increase of 3.6%.

“This is the first turnaround after three consecutive weeks in which hospitalizations had grown in tandem with the rise in infections – highlights Fiaso – According to the data of the latest report, hospitalizations in ordinary wards decreased while in intensive care the situation remained almost stable“. The share of patients hospitalized ‘with Covid’,” without respiratory and pulmonary symptoms but in hospital for the treatment of other pathologies and found positive for the pre-hospitalization swab, has now represented the majority in ordinary wards for months: 55% of the total ” , highlights the report.

“We are witnessing an inversion of the hospitalization curve with a decrease, albeit slight, in total cases and it is certainly a good sign that heralds a more significant decline in the coming days – comments the president of Fiaso, Giovanni Migliore – The data of intensive care, with the changes in the epidemiological picture and the endemication of the virus, show how to pay the consequences more serious than Covid-19 disease are extremely vulnerable subjects with an advanced age that has further grown over the months: therefore the frail and the elderly are the most at risk. This confirms the goodness of the choice to widen the audience of the fourth vaccination dose to the over 80 and the frail over 60 years. It is necessary to push on the second booster – he concludes – and to reiterate its importance in guaranteeing complete immunological coverage given that to date less than 10% of the immunocompromised population has joined it “.

70 YEARS AGE RESUSCITATION ADMISSION – “In intensive care almost all” Covid “patients have comorbidities: the percentage of subjects suffering from serious pathologies and hospitalized in resuscitation following the infection of the Sars-CoV-2 virus is very high and exceeds 90 % of both vaccinated and unvaccinated. Another data to underline is that of the average age of patients in intensive care, which in the last 3 months, from January to April, has risen by about 5 years, reaching the 70 years “.

SITUATION REMAINS CRITICAL FOR YOUNGER CHILDREN IN HOSPITALITY – “The critical situation remains for younger children, in which Covid determines more committed frameworks, to be better protected through the vaccination of their parents”. “A total of 62 patients under 18 are hospitalized ‘for or with Covid’ in the four pediatric hospitals. In the survey of 5 April there were 58”, specifies the report which in the analysis highlights how “the variation is minimal and confirms the data continuously fluctuating already recorded during the previous weeks. The most affected age group, as always, is that between 0 and 4 years (66%). 16%, on the other hand, are between 5 and 11 years old and 18% between 12 and 18 years”.