Covid Italia, Gimbe foundation: fewer infections but many deaths among the over 70s. Here’s why

Rome, 7 April 2022 – Covid Italy, the dead they grow again in the last seven days. A figure that had not been recorded for a month. Instead, it is noted a drop of infections 6.9%. Here is thetrend of the epidemic in the usual analysis of Gimbe. With a premise: in the week from March 30 to April 5, 38 Provinces recorded a percentage increase in new cases of Covid-19 compared to the previous week and 69 a decrease. While, in the same period of time, go down from 34 to 21 the Provinces with incidence greater than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an important value for understanding viral circulation.

Covid Bulletin April 7

Summary

Foundation monitoring notes that in the week between March 30 and April 5 one occurred slight decrease of the new cases of Covid-19: they were 469,479, that is -6.9% compared to 504,487 the previous week. A drop that went hand in hand with that of tampons (-4.7%). While deaths they come back above a thousand, going from 953 to 1,049, with an increase of 10.1%. In the over 70s, Gimbe underlines, there is “a decline in booster cover and an under-use of antiviral drugs, possible determinants of the high number of deaths in the elderly ”.

Continue to to increasealbeit only by 5.2% and to a lesser extent than last week, the number of Covid patients admitted to hospital wards, as they return a descend those in intensive care, which saw a -3.3%. Gimbe underlines how “the picture of hospitalized patients has changed in the last 6 months, with an increase in hospitalized patients with symptoms which do not correspond to an increase in intensive care admissions”.

From March 30 to April 5, 10,246 patients were hospitalized with symptoms compared to 9,740 (+506), while patients in intensive care fell from 487 to 471 (-16).

In addition to the decline in coverage given by the booster, a further cause of hospitalizations and deaths from Covid-19 may be linked to the underuse of antiviral drugs. Up to now about 21,000 treatments throughout Italy over almost three months. Numbers “too low”, attributable “to the failure of family doctors to qualify for their prescription”. There is a risk that “unused stocks” will remain, the foundation said.

As reported by theItalian Medicines Agency of 25 March 2022 on antiviral treatments available for non-hospitalized patients, 4,052 therapies have been started so far with Paxlovid (in 42 days from the start of monitoring), 12,149 with Molnupiravir (in 83 days) and 5,100 with Remdesivir (in 83 days). Antivirals are recommended, in theory, to a large number of people in Italy, that is to all “adults not hospitalized for Covid-19 and not on oxygen therapy with onset of symptoms for no more than 7 days and in the presence of clinical conditions which represent risk factors for the development of severe Covid-19 “.

“The underutilization of these drugs – underlines the president of Gimbe, Nino Cartabellotta – is attributable to the failure of family doctors to prescribe them, as well as to the exclusive supply in hospital pharmacies and not in territorial ones. Considering that the 2022 agreement for the supply of Paxlovid amounts to 600 thousand treatments (for a total of 400 million euros), in the absence of an adequate organizational model capable of guaranteeing the necessary timeliness of the prescription, there is a risk that stocks remain unused as already happened for monoclonal antibodies “.

As of April 6 they are still 6.93 million people which they have not received not even a dose of vaccine: of these 2.58 million protected only temporarily as they recovered from Covid for less than 180 days. As a result, the number of people currently vaccinable is approximately 4.35 million, a figure that continues to ignore the exemptions of which the exact number is not known.

The Foundation’s monitoring, updated on the morning of 6 April, also notes that only 64,792 fourth doses were administered to the immunocompromised, with a coverage of 8.2% of the audience and clear regional differences: from 0.8% in Molise to 36.7% in Piedmont. Instead, 38.9 million third doses were administered, with a coverage of 83.5%: from 78.2% in Sicily to 87.3% in Valle D’Aosta. Stay still at85.6% the percentage of the population it received at least one dose of anti Covid vaccine, equal to 50.7 million people, and 84% of the one who completed the full cycle, or 49.7 million. While 6.93 million are not vaccinated, of which 2.58 million recovered only temporarily and 4.35 million currently vaccinated. In the week 30 March-5 April there was a further decline in the number of new vaccinates: 9,553 compared to 14,782 in the previous week (-35.4%). Of these, 25.9% is represented by the 5-11 age group: there are 2,479, with a decrease of 32.1% compared to the previous week. Among the over 50s, who are more at risk of serious illness, the number of new vaccinates still falls, reaching 2,049 (-34.8% compared to the previous week). “The vaccination coverage rates, in fact, in the last month have registered very small increases”, underlines Cartabellotta.