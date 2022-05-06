Covid Italia, Iss: “Cases are constantly decreasing. Omicron 4 diffusion increases”

Fortunately, in Italy “cases are slowly but steadily decreasing despite a somewhat fluctuating trend. This week’s incidence is 562 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. “This was underlined by Anna Teresa Palamara, director of infectious diseases of the Higher Institute of Health, in the commentary video on the weekly monitoring Covid-19 Iss-Ministry of Health. , he points out, Omicron “gains ground BA.2, which is evidently distinctly prevalent”, but “in some regions begin to observe the variant BA.4. We will see how it goes in the coming weeks. On the IcoGen platform we also observe 38 possible Omicron-Omicron recombinants which are Xe, Xj, Xl: we constantly monitor them, but fortunately the appearance of these recombinants is not associated with a diversity in the transmission rate and severity of the disease “.

Palamara then specified that “the percentage of reinfections is always quite high, it is 5%. This is a constant that we have seen since the beginning of the circulation of the Omicron variant. Fortunately, this increase is not associated with an increase in admissions in the middle area and in intensive care “.

REZZA – “This week we observe an improvement in the epidemiological situation in our country”, explains the Director General of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza. “The incidence rate – continues Rezza – drops slightly and settles at 559 cases of Covid 19 per 100 thousand inhabitants. Rt, on the other hand, is stable, around 0.96, therefore slightly below unity. The occupancy rate of places in the medical and intensive care areas, respectively at 14, 5 and 3.7%, therefore slightly down, again compared to last week. There is a trend towards decongestion of hospital structures “.

“However, given the high viral circulation – the incidence is still relatively high – it is good to continue to maintain behaviors inspired by prudence. And, at the same time, it is necessary to keep vaccination coverage high. It is therefore important that those who have yet to get vaccinations should do so as soon as possible “, he concludes.