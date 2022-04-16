Covid Italia, ISS monitoring: “With Omicron reinfections above 4%”

“As far as reinfections are concerned, it is noted that the share exceeds 4% and this is perhaps one of the characteristics linked to the Omicron period”. This was stated by Anna Teresa Palamara, director of Infectious Diseases of the Higher Institute of Health, in the commentary video on the weekly monitoring Covid-19 Iss-Ministry of Health.

“L’weekly incidence of Covid-19 cases is slowly but steadily decreasing, with a 7-day incidence of 717 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. Me too’Rt is improvingunder 1, both for hospitalizations and for symptoms “.

“There is a trend of decreasing cases in all regions Italians, except in some where there is a stabilization or a slight increase in cases. Especially in the youth groups, there is a clear decrease in the number of cases even compared to the high circulation that was recorded in the Omicron period. There is always a decrease even in the advanced age groups, but more contained “.

For “the occupancy rate of beds in the medical area and in intensive care – underlined the director general of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza – we are respectively at 15.6% and 4.2%. slight tendency to decline in congestion of ICU seats, which is good news. Given the high circulation of the virus in this period, it is good to maintain behavior inspired by precaution and at the same time complete the vaccination according to the age group “.