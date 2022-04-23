Covid Italia, Iss: “Reinfections are increasing: women, young people and health professionals are more at risk”

They keep increasing reinfections from Covid-19 in Italy. In the last week, the percentage of reinfections out of the total reported cases was 4.5%, up from 4.4% in the previous week. This is highlighted by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss) on Covid-19 in Italy. From 24 August 2021 to 20 April 2022, 357,379 cases of reinfection were reported, equal to 3.2% of the total cases notified.

The analysis of the risk of reinfection starting from 6 December 2021, when the spread of the Omicron variant began, highlights an increased risk of reinfection in subjects with the first diagnosis of Covid-19 notified for over 210 days compared to those who had the first diagnosis between 90 and 210 days before; in subjects not vaccinated or vaccinated with at least one dose over 120 days compared to vaccinated with at least one dose within 120 days; in women than in men. The greater risk for women, explains the ISS, may probably be due to the greater presence of women in school (more than 80%) where an intense screening activity is carried out and to the fact that women carry out more often the function of caregiver in the family environment. Furthermore, the risk of reinfection is higher in the younger age groups (from 12 to 49 years old) than in people with the first diagnosis between 50-59 years of age, probably due to higher risk behaviors and exposures; and, finally, in health workers compared to the rest of the population.

And again: the incidence of Covid-19 is decreasing, at 14 days, in all age groups, with the exception of the 70-79 and ‘over 80’ age groups. But it is in the 30-39 age group that the highest incidence rate is recorded in the last 2 weeks, equal to 1,618 per 100,000. Among the over 80s, the lowest value is recorded, 1,170 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the report still highlights.

In the last two weeks, from 4 to 17 April, 827,819 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported. Also in the last week, the ISS reports, the number of cases notified by the regions of Calabria and Sicily and by the Autonomous Province of Bolzano is affected by the delay in notification due to technical and organizational difficulties and the strong pressure on health services.