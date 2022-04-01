Covid Italia, latest news: from today new rules with an end to a state of emergency. Hope: Mask still essential

The news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, the updates today, Friday 1 April. ISS monitoring, the Rt index rises: it is beyond the epidemic threshold, intensive care employment also increases. In yesterday’s bulletin 73,195 new cases and 159 deaths were recorded, with a stable positivity rate of 15%. With the end of the state of emergency, the anti Covid regulations in Italy change: in fact, gradually the green pass will be eliminated but “it will not be a free all” as explained by Minister Gelmini. The green pass will no longer be used to access various services or the non-reinforced one will be enough, the mask remains mandatory in indoor places.

Hope: “On the fourth dose of the covid vaccine unitary response in the EU in 7 days”. Agenas, employment of hospital posts grows in 10 Regions. Ricciardi: “Too many mistakes in October 2020, pressure from Milan and Naples mayors not to lockdown”. Meanwhile, the administration of first and third doses of the vaccine is decreasing. US President Biden received the fourth dose of the vaccine. Cases increase in Japan.

