Covid Italia, latest news: from today new rules with an end to a state of emergency. Hope: Mask still essential

The news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, the updates today, Friday 1 April. ISS monitoring, the Rt index rises: it is beyond the epidemic threshold, intensive care employment also increases. In yesterday’s bulletin 73,195 new cases and 159 deaths were recorded, with a stable positivity rate of 15%. With the end of the state of emergency, the anti Covid regulations in Italy change: in fact, gradually the green pass will be eliminated but “it will not be a free all” as explained by Minister Gelmini. The green pass will no longer be used to access various services or the non-reinforced one will be enough, the mask remains mandatory in indoor places.
Hope: “On the fourth dose of the covid vaccine unitary response in the EU in 7 days”. Agenas, employment of hospital posts grows in 10 Regions. Ricciardi: “Too many mistakes in October 2020, pressure from Milan and Naples mayors not to lockdown”. Meanwhile, the administration of first and third doses of the vaccine is decreasing. US President Biden received the fourth dose of the vaccine. Cases increase in Japan.
Tommaso Petroni is appointed as head of the vaccination completion unit
Appointment Dpcm published in the Official Journal Appointment of the director and senior manager, with vicarious functions, of the Unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic. This is the Major General of the Army, Tommaso Petroni.
ISS, RT rising to 1.24: it is beyond the epidemic threshold
ISS monitoring, the Rt index rises: it is beyond the epidemic threshold, intensive care employment also increases. According to the weekly report of the Higher Institute of Health, symptomatic cases of Covid and admissions to intensive care are growing, but the incidence is slightly lower.
Locatelli: “Suspending the funeral was an excruciating choice”
In two years of the Covid emergency, the most “lacerating” moment was “having had to indicate to suspend the funeral ceremonies in the presence. With that choice we have certainly saved lives, but we have emotionally taken away a lot at the supreme moment of the last farewell. to loved ones “. This was stated by Franco Locatelli, coordinator of the CTS, in an interview with ‘Il Corriere della Sera’, speaking of the end of the state of emergency due to Covid. “The end of the state of emergency must be seen as positive news. Our business was linked to this situation” says the expert
Minister Speranza: “Mask still essential for combating Covid”
“Indoor masks are still very important because the circulation of the virus is still very high. Indoors it is mandatory until April 30: we will evaluate the trend and decide but today I say that the masks are still essential to fight the virus”. So the Minister of Health Roberto Sèeranza on Radio too
Japan, infections increase: 51 thousand new cases and 101 deaths in 24 hours
The Japanese Ministry of Health in its most recent bulletin updated yesterday confirmed 51,913 new cases of coronavirus and 101 deaths caused by the virus, still growing after the decline recorded in recent days. The number of seriously ill hospitalized patients dropped further to 627. In Tokyo, the metropolitan government of the capital reported 8,226 new infections. Nationally, the prefectures of Saitama (4,394 cases), Kanagawa (3,888), Osaka (3,734), Chiba (2,959), Fukuoka (2,586), Hokkaido (2,106), Hyogo (2,070) follow the capital in terms of number of new infections. and Ibaraki (1,463).
Brusaferro. “Complications for 1 in 10 infected, serves the national network”
“The more cautious estimates say that at least 10% of those infected can suffer from fatigue and complications affecting various organs.” For this reason “researchers and clinicians are studying it all over the world and so are we. In June we hope to have the first estimates of the impact of Long Covid in our country and we hope to enhance the skills we have by creating a national network of centers, present in every Region, capable of being a point of reference and giving homogeneous answers to patients “. Thus the president of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore in an interview with Il Sole 24 Ore on the first day after the state of emergency. The hope is that there will be a decrease in cases. But it is difficult to make predictions because the virus circulates all over the world “.
Ricciardi: “Too many mistakes in October 2020, pressure from Milan and Naples mayors”
“With a lockdown in October 2020, by now we would have counted 70 thousand fewer deaths. And there were opposing pressures from Sala and De Magistris”. Walter Ricciardi, consultant to Minister Roberto Speranza for the Covid emergency, says in an interview with the newspaper Il Mattino. “The first months were very intense for meetings, discussions, agreements to suggest a line in terms of political decisions. in close contact with the Civil Protection. It was a question of taking dramatic decisions such as the lockdown “, reconstructs Ricciardi two years after the outbreak of the pandemic. For Speranza’s consultant, the “greatest regret is not being able to get Milan and Naples to lockdown during the second wave due to the strenuous opposition of the mayors (Sala and De Magistris) who wrote to the minister. In reality we would have avoided the second wave, blocked the transmission of infections and limited the third wave that involved all the Italian regions, causing 70 thousand deaths. I was attacked by everyone while I was right “.
The state of emergency for Coronavirus is over, now what happens
The state of Covid emergency ended, Hope: “We need attention”
“A new phase is opening up, the country is tackling the ongoing epidemic with ordinary tools. It does not mean that the pandemic is over. There is no ‘off’ button that magically makes the virus disappear. But who thinks we should. still using the tools of two years ago is out of history – so the Minister of Health Speranza in an interview with La Repubblica – everything has changed: we know the virus better, we have vaccines, treatments, we know that masks are essential. We still need attention because the pandemic has not ended but we also need the courage to open a phase different from the past “.
The latest news on Coronavirus today, April 1st
There were 73,195 new cases of Covid-19 recorded yesterday in Italy as it emerged from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health of 31 March. THE dead covid on the last day there were 159: the number of deaths from the beginning of the emergency therefore reaches 159,383. The rate of positivity stands at 15%.
Infections in Italy Region by Region
Lombardy: +9.141
Veneto: +7.720
Emilia Romagna: +4.620
Campania: +8.393
Lazio: +9.256
Piedmont: +3.255
Tuscany: +5.305
Sicily: +3.909
Puglia: +7.129
Liguria: +1.524
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.004
Brands: +2.349
Abruzzo: +2.330
Calabria: +1.933
PA Bolzano: +618
Umbria: +1.517
Sardinia: +1.594
PA Trento: +444
Basilicata: +684
Molise: +420
Aosta Valley: +61