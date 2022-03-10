Covid Italia, Minelli: “Novavax half flop, mandatory vaccination obligation”

“Novavax’s half flop highlights the impossibility of convincing no-vaxes to get vaccinated.” This was stated to Adnkronos Salute by immunologist Mauro Minelli, head of the Foundation for personalized medicine for Southern Italy, commenting on the data of the latest report of the Gimbe Foundation which highlighted how “since 28 February 11,595 doses of Novavax vaccine have been administered. , of which 59.2% in people over 50, most of whom of working age “.

According to Minelli “the no-vax – even that which, although it is in fact claims not to be so in order to shield itself from what, to all intents and purposes, remains an objective repudiation of science and its procedures – is the fideistic implementation of a choice opposed to reason also because it is based on beliefs that cannot be proved anyway. And that choice is so irrefutable that it is really useless to oppose counter-information based on scientific and even obvious assumptions as in the specific case of a vaccine based on a historically proven technology “.

“The impression, on the contrary, is that the more the world is willing to offer options, the more the hard and pure no-vax will be rooted in its belief that the world still wants to cheat it – warns the immunologist -. Now I can find hope. very few if not to respond positively to what for months was the challenge launched by the no-vax, ‘if the vaccine is safe, then make it mandatory’. Months ago – he concludes – I took the liberty of suggesting that the obligatory vaccine once we had a tool built with technologies already tested and widely used for some time. Well, I really think that time has come! “.