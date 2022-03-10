Covid Italia, Ricciardi: “With the easing of summer restrictions at risk”

With the easing of anti Covid measures which is being registered in several European countries, “at this rate we run the risk of ruining our summer while instead it could have been managed better “. This was stated by Walter Ricciardi, professor of general and applied hygiene at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University, and scientific advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza for the Covid emergency, who spoke at the inauguration of the formative year of the High School of Economics and Management of Health Systems of Cattolica (Altems), today in Rome.

According to Ricciardi we were starting to have a good summer again, but several decisions, not coordinated at European level, were taken by the countries of the Union, such as Austria, which has removed various obligations, “France which suspends the Green pass and we are accused of health dictatorship to keep it. It is exhausting “. “Yet it is clear that if circulation is opened, for example by suspending all measures, as Britain did, there is again an increase in cases“, he added, underlining that the Agency for Disease Control, the ECDC, should share” not only the data but also the actions “.

For Ricciardi “the challenge continues because, despite the fact that we are in the third year of the pandemic, the lessons, even the most trivial, have not been learned. Just yesterday everyone the United States have removed the mask from closed places. It is clear that it is a sucky move“The United States, he recalled, is” a country that has had one million deaths from the pandemic. More than WWI and WWII, the Vietnam War and Korea combined. Of these deaths, 850,000 were preventable because they were unvaccinated people. It is clear that restarting a contagion mechanism, with Omicron 2 being an immediately contagious variant, is not the best way. This example shows us how difficult it is to learn lessons, despite the fact that there are still between 1,500 and 2,000 deaths a day in that country. Every family will sooner or later be affected by a Covid death “.

Then a jab to the Ema. During the pandemic “EMA was incredibly slow compared to the American FDA: when it approved the US agency after a month it approved the European Medicines Agency (EMA). But if the data are the same, we need a month to approve a vaccine or a drug? “. “We need to be faster”, added Ricciardi who welcomed the words of Sandra Gallina, director General for Health and Food Safety, European Commission, who in her message at the event spoke of the desire to strengthen the EMA.