Covid Italia, rules for Easter 2022: where Green pass and mask are needed – Chronicle

Milan, April 14, 2022 – Easter is approaching: Italians are organizing how to spend the next weekend between lunches, trips out of town and, above all, Covid rules. After all, despite the end of the state of emergency on March 31, we are not yet at the end of the pandemic. Where they are still required Green pass and masks? “The use of masks” to protect oneself and protect against Covid-19 “is and remains essential”, said Health Minister Roberto Speranza. And if the obligation to wear them indoors expires at the end of April, the decision on a possible extension will be taken “after Easter” based on the epidemiological trend. But let’s see measures which must be adopted to live safely against the virus.

Covid, indoor masks: the decision after Easter

To consume indoors, at the counter or sitting at the table, in bars and restaurants it is enough show the basic Green pass. No Green pass instead, if you sit at the outdoor tables of bars and restaurants.

No obligation to present the Green pass in hotels and other accommodation facilities.

Sui long-distance vehicles – trains, ships, planes – is required the basic Green pass, with the obligation to wear the Ffp2.

With the end of the state of emergency, the Super green pass is no longer necessary – at least until April 30 – to participate at the shows that take place outdoors. Different, however, the rules for those indoors. For access to museums, archaeological parks, exhibitions, archives, libraries and other places of culture, inform the Ministry of Culture in a note, the possession of the reinforced Green pass or the basic one is no longer required. The obligation to use surgical masks remains. With regard to the cinemas, i

theaters and concerts from 1 to 30 April 2022 for participation in the shows that take place indoors, the possession of the so-called Reinforced green pass and the obligation to wear FFp2 masks. From 1 to 30 April 2022 for participation in the shows that take place outdoors it is required to have the so-called basic Green pass and the obligation to wear FFp2 masks.

To celebrate weddings, graduations, birthdays, communions, the rules do not change: all participants will still have to have the Super green pass.

There remains the obligation to Super green pass also to go in the disco, where the surgical mask will be sufficient, to be removed while dancing. The discos will return to full capacity.

The CEI Presidency has issued a letter containing tips and tricks about the liturgical celebrations together with the Guidelines for the rites of Holy Week. The first noteworthy novelty is it stop distancing: it will no longer be necessary to measure the distance. Different speech, however, for the obligation to wear the protective mask. There is no news regarding the empty stoups and instructions to sanitize hands at the entrance of places of worship. As for the exchange of peace, “it is advisable to continue to turn one’s eyes to intercept those of the neighbor and to bow, avoiding a handshake or an embrace “. As for the distribution of the Eucharist, Ministers will continue to wear masks and sanitize their hands before distributing the Eucharist, preferably in the hand. Another important news concerns the processions: the CEI gave the green light to the resumption of the practice.