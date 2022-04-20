Covid Italia, the bulletin of 20 April 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalizations and the healed

The new positives are back to almost 100 thousand. In fact, 99,848 infections from Covid have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 27,214. The victims are instead 205, an increase compared to 127 recorded yesterday.

The positivity rate is 16.4% (yesterday it was 15.6%). There are 610,600 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 174,098.

As for hospital beds, there are 413 patients admitted to intensive care, 9 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 44. There are 10,207 people admitted to ordinary wards, which is 7 less than yesterday.

The region with the highest number of new cases is Lombardy with 14,065, followed by Campania (12,275), Lazio (10,681), Veneto (9,754) and Puglia (8,887). The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 15,858,442 infected. The discharged / healed in the last 24 hours are 101,614 (yesterday 35,763) for a total of 14,489,444. The current positives drop by 1,379 units (yesterday -8,564), 1,206,900 in all. Of these 1,196,280 are in home isolation.

Omicron: in Veneto a sub-variant other than XE and XJ

A new recombinant of the Omicron variant present in Italy other than XE and XJ has been sequenced by the Genetics, Cytogenetics and Molecular Diagnostics Laboratory of the Ospedale dell’Angelo in Mestre (Venice). This is the first identified in Veneto and includes portions of the sub-variants of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2. but with different portions of the genome. This was announced by the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie, as part of the surveillance coordinated by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. – The virus, collected from a Venetian patient in March, is similar to the “XJ” recombinants initially identified in northern Europe, but is different for some characteristic mutations, and is distinguished from the “XE” variant, responsible for more than a thousand cases in the Kingdom United. “The phenotypic characteristics of the recombinant identified in Veneto because to date it has only been characterized genetically, and continuous genetic surveillance will be strategic to understand the possible spread of the virus on the regional territory “.

Iss: 8 million and 150 thousand deaths avoided with vaccines

Fiaso: admissions down, covid patients continue downhill

Hospitalizations still down for the second consecutive week. The downward trend in the number of hospitalized patients in Covid areas continues, which had already decreased by 1% last week: in the period 12-19 April there was a sharper decrease of 5.3%. This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals by the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies (Fiaso). “With the minus sign – explains Fiaso – both Covid hospitalizations in ordinary wards and in intensive care. In resuscitation, after a week of substantial stability, the share of hospitalized patients dropped by 6.9%. The decrease in the wards was more reduced. ordinary equal to 5.2% “. The situation in intensive care relating to fragile patients should be highlighted: 100% of hospitalized ‘for Covid’, therefore with respiratory and pulmonary symptoms – the report notes – are affected by other serious pathologies. About 30% of patients in resuscitation , albeit with significant comorbidities, it is no vax: it continues not to enjoy vaccination protection despite repeated calls for the administration of the vaccine, especially for vulnerable subjects. Among the vaccinated, on the other hand, 55% have been vaccinated for over 4 months “.

In the Vatican, the obligation of Ffp2 and the super Green Pass remains

Meanwhile, “considering the protraction of the health emergency situation”, an ordinance of the Governorate Vatican extends the obligation of the Ffp2 mask in all closed places until April 30, maintains the obligation of the ‘Green Pass base’ for visitors and extends the obligation of the ‘Green Pass strengthened’ until new provisions for all staff and participants in conferences and seminars. A decree of the cardinal secretary of state Pietro Parolin extends these provisions to all the staff of the Dicasteries and Offices of the Roman Curia and of the Institutions connected to the Holy See, as well as to collaborators, employees and external users.