Covid Italia, the bulletin of 20 March 2022: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed

370,466 swabs were performed, with a positivity rate of 16.3%. Yesterday it was 15.5%. Hospitalizations in ordinary wards increase (plus 111), while those in intensive care decrease (minus 4). In total there are 8,430 hospitalized patients with symptoms; in intensive care, on the other hand, 467 people are hospitalized. Current positives increase by 25,305 cases. Now there are 1,172,824.

VALLE D’AOSTA

The numbers of Covid in Valle d’Aosta are back to increase. In the last 24 hours, 46 new cases of positivity have been detected, compared to 9 cured; the swabs reported were 628. The current positives rise from 1,147 to 1,184, of which 1,168 are in home isolation. There are 16 hospitalized at the Umberto Parini regional hospital in Aosta, two more than the previous day. They are all in the ordinary wards, the intensive care remains “covid free”. There have been no new deaths, with 522 remaining since the start of the pandemic. The data are reported in the update bulletin released by the press office of the regional administration, on the basis of the numbers provided by the Usl of the Aosta Valley and processed by the regional civil protection.

TRENTINO

In Trentino today 2 deaths and 272 new infections, intercepted by 2,500 tampons. “As for the deaths, these are two women over 80 both vaccinated but with previous pathologies” specifies the provincial health company of Trento. In terms of hospitalizations, compared to 2 discharges there were 6 admissions: in all there are 33 hospitalized patients, one of which in resuscitation. There are then 3 classes in quarantine and therefore in distance learning. Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign has reached 1,199,434 administrations, a figure that includes 426,270 second doses and 323,272 third doses.

SOUTH TYROL

In South Tyrol there is a victim (a man over 70) and 332 new cases (12 by PCR and 320 by antigen test). The number of admissions continues to grow and are now 53 (+4) in normal wards and 4 (+0) in intensive care. There are 6,486 South Tyroleans in quarantine and 570 newly healed.

PIEDMONT

In Piedmont there are 1,627 new cases of Covid reported by the Crisis Unit of the Region, with a positive rate of 9.4%. The diagnostic swabs processed 17,359, of which 14,811 antigenic. Slight increase in hospitalized patients: +2 in intensive care (total of 24), + 4 in the other wards (579). Four deaths, none of today; there are 1,060 new cases of healing, 47,974 people in home isolation, 48,577 currently positive.

VENETO

The curve of new positives in Veneto has dropped in the last 24 hours, with 4,656 more cases, bringing the total to 1,419,645. The regional bulletin reports 3 deaths, for a total of 14,039 victims. The current positives rise to 66.408 (+1.030). The pressure on hospitals is decreasing, where 728 patients are hospitalized in the non-critical area (-4) and 59 (-1) in intensive care. As for the vaccination campaign, 7,315 doses were administered yesterday, of which most (6,353) were additions / boosters. In the population over 12, 88.5% received two doses and 72.6% received three. In the pediatric range, 30.1% completed the cycle with the recall.

LOMBARDY

With 50,269 swabs, there are 6,371 new positives, with the positivity rate growing to 12.6% (yesterday 12%). Intensive care patients have dropped (-1, in total 57), as well as in other wards (-6, in total 874). There are 17 deaths for a total of 39,060 since the start of the pandemic. The new cases by province are in Milan 1,198, in Brescia 730, Varese 726, in Monza and Brianza 615, in Como 428, in Bergamo 374, in Pavia 292, in Mantua 270, in Cremona 274, in Lecco 247, in Sondrio 154 and in Lodi 102.

FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA

732 new infections were detected: 153 out of 1,748 molecular swabs, with a positive percentage of 8.75% and another 579 cases out of 4,105 rapid antigenic tests performed (14.1%). There are 5 people hospitalized in intensive care, while there are 129 patients hospitalized in other departments. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health Riccardo Riccardi. As regards the trend in the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 40-49 year old (17.35%), followed by the 50-59 (16.94%) and 20-29 (12.84%) age group. Today the deaths of 2 people are recorded. The total number of deaths amounts to 4,864, while the totally healed are 297,424.

LIGURIA

EMILIA ROMAGNA

There are almost 4 thousand new cases in Emilia-Romagna in the last 24 hours, based on about 15 thousand swabs. There were also seven deaths, three in the Modena area, two in the Parma area and one in the provinces of Ferrara and Ravenna. The new positives were 3,896, which increase the number of active cases to 39,347. The number of people admitted to intensive care is stable, 51, like yesterday, while the number of positives in ordinary hospital wards, which is 880, is slightly increasing (+13).

TUSCANY

The new Covid cases recorded in the last 24 hours in Tuscany are 4,577 out of 27,063 tests of which 7,774 molecular swabs and 19,289 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 16.91% (57.9% on first diagnoses). This was announced by the president of Tuscany Eugenio Giani. Compared to yesterday, cases are down as well as tests, the rate of new positives unchanged: in the previous report recorded 5,489 out of 32,319 tests, with an incidence of positivity of 16.98% (61.0% on the first diagnoses).

UMBRIA

Three more Covid hospitalized in Umbria hospitals, now 193, six of which in intensive care, stable figure. There were 1,907 new cases, resulting from the analysis of 2,112 swabs and 7,989 antigen tests, with a positivity rate on the total of 18.87 percent practically unchanged compared to Saturday when it was 18.77.

It emerges from the data on the Region’s website. On the last day, 1,814 recovered and there were two more deaths. The current positives now rise to 20,934, 91 more.

LAZIO

“Today in Lazio, out of 6,504 molecular swabs and 39,430 antigenic swabs, for a total of 45,934 swabs, there are 7,413 New positive cases (-1,573), 7 deaths (+2), 1,018 hospitalized (+6), 75 intensive care (-1) and +5,484 I cured. The ratio between positives and swabs is 16.1% “. This is what the regional health councilor, Alessio D’Amato, said, adding that “the Ostiense and Termini hubs dedicated to citizens from Ukraine are active in Rome. Up to now about 9,000 Stp cards (foreign temporarily present). Everyone underwent a health orientation interview, the swab and those who had not already performed it, even the vaccine “.

The cases in Rome city are at 3,484. In the ASL Roma 1 there are 1,290 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; in ASL Roma 2 there are 1,228 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours; in ASL Roma 3 there are 966 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours; in the ASL Roma 4 there are 286 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; in the ASL Roma 5 there are 592 new cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours; in the ASL Roma 6 there are 914 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours. In the provinces there are 2,137 new cases. Asl di Frosinone: there are 714 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours. Asl di Latina: 696 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours. Asl di Rieti: there are 352 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours. Asl di Viterbo: there are 375 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

BRANDS

In the last 24 hours, 2,396 cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the Marche (395 symptomatic), with 5,771 swabs processed in the diagnostic path and a positivity rate of 41.5% (yesterday it was 44.5% with 2,560 cases) ; the cumulative incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants continues to grow, passing from 1133.01 to 1152.79. A total of 202 (+6) patients are assisted in the Marche hospitals and 25 (-2) in the emergency rooms waiting to be transferred to the wards. In intensive care there are 7 patients (-2) and the bed occupancy rate is 3.5%; 62 (+10) patients in semi-intensive areas and 133 (-2) hospitalized in non-intensive wards, with 19.1% occupancy of beds in the medical area. In the last 24 hours, 4 victims related to Covid-19 have been recorded, all women and all also affected by other diseases. The toll since the beginning of the pandemic crisis is 3,666 newspaper of the regional health service.

ABRUZZO

Today in Abruzzo there is one death due to the coronavirus, which brings the total deaths to 3,040. There are 1,891 new Covid 19 positives (of which 1,445 emerged from antigen tests), aged between 2 months and 101 years. 3,408 molecular swabs and 10,201 antigen tests were performed. 248,776 are healed, exactly 364 more than yesterday. 39,696 are currently positive (1,526 more than yesterday). There are 273 patients in the Covid medical area in regional hospitals (17 more since yesterday). 13 remain in intensive care, the figure has been unchanged for 2 days.

There are 39,410 people in home isolation, 1,509 more under active surveillance of the local health authorities. Of the new positives, 382 are resident in the province of L’Aquila, another 504 in the province of Chieti, 371 in the province of Pescara and 508 in the province of Teramo. 38 new positives reside outside the region, while the positions of at least another 88 positives are being ascertained.

MOLISE

CAMPANIA

The incidence rate drops. According to data from the bulletin of the Campania Region Crisis Unit, there are 7,130 neo positives at Covid out of 39,028 tests examined. Yesterday there was a drop in the index with a percentage of 19.16%, today it drops to 18.26%. Four deaths. In hospitals, admissions to intensive care remain stable at 37; slight increase in hospitalization with 606 beds occupied (+ 18 compared to yesterday).

BASILICATA

There are three other deaths in Basilicata due to Covid. This is what the regional task force reports, which also reports 811 new infections compared to 3,244 swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed yesterday. On the same day, 245 healings were recorded. In total, 100 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals, of which three are in intensive care.

PUGLIA

Today in Puglia 31,485 tests for Covid-19 infection and 6,464 new cases have been recorded: 1,850 in the province of Bari, 411 in the province of Barletta, Andria, Trani and 590 in that of Brindisi, 731 in the province of Foggia, 2,139 in the province of Lecce, 678 in the province of Taranto as well as 49 residents outside the region and 16 in the province under definition. In addition, 4 deaths were recorded. Currently there are 102,486 positive people, 562 are hospitalized in a non-critical area and 27 in intensive care. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the total cases are 836,805 compared to 9,315,450 tests performed, 726,461 people recovered and 7,858 those who died.

CALABRIA

There are 2,197 new infections registered (out of 9.019 swabs carried out), +1.093 recovered and 3 deaths (for a total of 2.221 deaths). The bulletin also records +1,101 currently positive, -8 hospitalizations (for a total of 357) and, finally, -2 intensive therapies (for a total of 12).

SICILY

SARDINIA

In the last 24 hours, 1,411 new cases of positivity were recorded (of which 1,110 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 8593 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 20 (+ 2). The patients admitted to the medical area are 322 (-5); 28. There are 376 cases of home isolation (+692). There are 4 deaths: 1 87-year-old woman residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; 1 94-year-old woman residing in the province of Oristano, and two cases in the province of Nuoro.