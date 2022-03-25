Covid Italia, the bulletin of 25 March 2022: update on positive cases, hospitalizations and the healed

The epidemiological curve seems to fold down in Italy: the new cases are 75,616 against 81,811 yesterday and, for the first time in a long time, down compared to seven days earlier when there were 76,250. The swabs processed are 503,973 (yesterday 545,302) with a positivity rate that remains stable at 15%. The deaths are 146 (yesterday 182) and the total victims since the beginning of the pandemic are 158,582.

Intensive therapies remained stable at 447 patients (yesterday -19) with 49 admissions of the day, while ordinary hospitalizations fell by 35 units (yesterday +90) and totaled 8,994. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

There are 1,246,281 people currently positive for Covid, with an increase of 478 in the last 24 hours. A total of 14,229,495 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 158,582. The discharged and healed are 12,824,632, with an increase of 75,773 compared to yesterday.

All of Italy turns white, goodbye to yellow even in Sardinia.

40 years is the average age of those who contract the infection

“The characteristics of people who contract the infection or require hospitalization or unfortunately die remain substantially unchanged and the average age is around 40 years for those who contract the infection, over 70 years for those seeking hospitalization, even in intensive care, and over the age of 80 for those who, unfortunately, die “. This was stated by the president of the higher health institute and spokesman for the technical-scientific committee, Silvio brusaferro.

Rezza: “Incidence growth trend and Rt, do booster”

This week “the incidence of Covid-19 cases in our country is still tending to rise, settling at around 848 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, even the RT shows a trend of growth, we are at 1.12. in the medical and intensive care area and respectively at 13.9 and 4.5 percent “with a tendency to an” albeit slight “increase in the medical area,” while fortunately there is a tendency to decrease “congestion in intensive care. Thus the dg Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Gianni Rezza, in the video commenting on the monitoring inviting to do the booster dose even with a very high vaccination campaign.

School, 96.5% of pupils are in attendance

The monitoring data on the pandemic trend for the period 14-19 March, referring to an analyzed sample representing 70.2% of state educational institutions, have been published on the website of the Ministry of Education. There are 99.9% face-to-face classes, of which 9.3% in integrated digital teaching. Only 0.1% of the classes, for the childhood sections, for which the ddi is not foreseen, suspended teaching. The pupils who attended face-to-face, out of a sample of 70% of the total number of students, were 96.5%. In kindergarten, 2.6% of positive or quarantined pupils are; 3.5% in primary school, while they rise to 3.6% in lower and upper secondary school. As regards school staff, 95.6% of the 69.6% of teachers who took part in the survey were in attendance. Percentage that rises to 96.7% among the ata staff (out of a sample of 69.8% of the total).

Brusaferro: “The curve begins to bend slightly”

“The curve in these days is starting to bend slightly and this can probably be a positive sign with respect to the trend” of the pandemic at this stage. This was reported by Silvio Brusaferro, president of the higher health institute, speaking at the meeting organized in Florence by the neodemos’ foundation two years in the trenches. The pandemic and Italian society ‘. He adds: “474 million Covid cases around the world but above all 11 billion doses of vaccine administered. It is an extraordinary thing, it has never happened in human history that a vaccine can be thought of in such a short time, test it, produce it and spread it with logistics and make it available to billions of people “.

Abruzzo exceeds 300 thousand cases, two out of three in 2022

The cases of Covid-19 ascertained in Abruzzo since the pandemic exploded two years ago to date exceeds 300 thousand and reaches 302,024. Of the total, 195,451 infections – equal to 64.7% – emerged only in 2022, that is, in less than three months. If 71,715 cases, equal to 23.7%, concern 2021, only 3,700, or 1.2% of the total, relate to the period between February and August 2020, i.e. the first wave characterized by the very hard lockdown.

The absolute record of new cases emerged in a single day – 5,479 – dates back to last January 8th. The first zeroing of infections occurred on May 29, 2020, while the last dates back to July 12, 2021. The total deaths are 3,063: 423, equal to 13.8% of the total, the victims recorded in 2022. The highest increase of deaths in a single day, 37, occurred on 11 March 2021. Overall, the lethality rate of Covid-19 in Abruzzo is 1%.