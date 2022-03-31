Covid Italia, the bulletin of March 31, 2022

There are 73,195 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 77,621. The victims are 159, down from 170 yesterday. A total of 486,813 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out today. Yesterday there were 524,899. The positivity rate is 15%, stable from 14.8% yesterday. 468 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 13 fewer than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. Daily admissions are 46. There are 9,898 people admitted to ordinary wards, or 27 more than yesterday.

Agenas: “Department occupation at 15%, Calabria at 35%”

In the last 24 hours, the occupancy of seats in ‘non-critical area’ hospital wards by Covid patients has stopped at 15% in Italy (one year it was 44%) but is growing in 7 regions, reaching over 20 % in 8 regions: Calabria (35%), Umbria (34%), Basilicata (29%), Sicily (26%), Marche (24%), Puglia (23%), Sardinia and Abruzzo (21%).

The employment of intensive care, on the other hand, is stable at 5% in Italy, while exactly one year it marked 41%, but reaches 12% in Calabria and 11% in Sardinia. These are the data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 30 March 2022.

Gimbe stops declining deaths after 6 weeks

After six consecutive weeks the case of deaths stops and there is an increase of 3%. This is what emerges from the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week from 23 to 29 March. There are 953 deaths in the last 7 days (of which 64 referring to previous periods), with an average of 136 per day compared to 132 in the previous week.