Covid Italia, the pediatrician: “Collapse of vaccines, Ffp2 mask for children”

“Covid infections are increasing” in Italy, which are starting to reach 100 thousand a day again, and in the meantime “vaccinations among children from 5 to 11 years of age are collapsing”. An “alarming” picture according to Italo Farnetani, full professor of Pediatrics at the Free University of Ludes in Malta, who re-launches his appeal to parents – they should “have their children vaccinated because it is the only strategy to guarantee their health” – and in the meantime notes the need for a stronger barrier to the circulation of Sars-CoV-2 fed by the little ones: “I propose that all children who have reached the age of 3 use the Ffp2 masks”, says the doctor to Adnkronos Health.

“Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on a national scale”, observes Farnetani, among the 5-11 year olds, “such a low value has never been reached as yesterday, in which only 2,247 vaccinations were carried out. comparison, consider that on January 14, the day of maximum administrations, 51,755 were carried out. It is a constant and alarming decrease – warns the pediatrician – because since the beginning of February about 100 thousand children have been subjected to the first vaccination, but still today there are 2 out of 3 children in this age group who are not vaccinated. An even more dangerous situation with the increase in infections “observed in recent weeks, and the rise in hospitalizations at least in the medical area.

“Children aged 5 to 11 must be vaccinated to protect their children – insists Farnetani – and not to protect adults as some false news has led us to believe”. The expert appeals to “the parents’ sense of responsibility”, repeating them to “have their children vaccinated” to preserve their health. “But in this situation – he adds – I propose once again to let children over 3 years old use the Ffp2 masks”.