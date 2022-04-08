Covid Italia: the Rt index down, the incidence also down. All data – Chronicle

Rome, 8 April 2022 – ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on Covid. They are down this week incidence And transmissibility index Rt. The weekly incidence at the national level is in fact equal to 776 cases per 100,000 inhabitants compared to 836 per 100,000 inhabitants last week. In the period 16 – 29 March 2022, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.15 (range 1.04 – 1.30), down compared to the previous week (when it had reached the value of 1.24) and with a range that exceeds the epidemic threshold even in the lower limit.

Covid Italy: bulletin 8 April 2022

Employment of intensive therapies while ordinary hospitalizations are slightly increasing. According to the monitoring data, “the employment rate in intensive care is stable at 4.7%” by comparing the two surveys of April 7 and March 31. The occupancy rate in medical areas on a national level it rises to 15.5% against 15.2%.

Only one region is classified high risk due to multiple resilience alerts (last week there were 4). Instead, they are 11 those at moderate riskof which 2 are highly likely to progress to high risk, while the rest are classified as low risk.