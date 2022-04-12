Covid Italia, today’s bulletin 12 April 2022: update on positive cases, the hospitalized and the healed

There are 83,643 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours, against 28,368 yesterday (but the comparison is distorted by the few swabs of the weekend) and, above all, slightly down compared to the 88,173 cases of last Tuesday. The processed swabs are 563,018 (yesterday 192,782) with a positivity rate that rises slightly from 14.7% to 14.9%. There are 169 deaths (yesterday 115): the total victims since the beginning of the epidemic rose to 161,032. There is a slight decrease in hospitalizations: intensive care units are 3 fewer (yesterday +1), with 53 admissions on the day, and thus drop to 463 total, while ordinary hospitalizations are 49 fewer (yesterday +218), 10,207 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

Agenas: wards employment goes back to 16% and in 10 regions

After a slight decline in the previous days, in the last 24 hours the occupation of ‘non-critical area’ wards by Covid patients in Italy rose to 16% (exactly one year ago it was 41%) and is growing in 10 regions: Abruzzo (23%), Basilicata (27%), Emilia Romagna (15%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (12%), Lazio (19%), Lombardy (11%), Molise (17%), Bolzano ( 9%), Sicily (27%) and Valle d’Aosta (10%). On the other hand, intensive care employment is stable at 5% (a year ago it was 39%) and only Sardinia (at 13%) exceeds the alert threshold of 10%. These are the data of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 11 April 2022.

Covid: WHO monitors new Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants

The World Health Organization has started monitoring two new sub-variants of Omicron: BA.4 and BA.5. The two variants, first identified in South Africa in January and February respectively, have a very limited diffusion for the moment. However, it is not clear whether the additional mutations give them an additional advantage in terms of transmissibility or the ability to evade the immune response. The two variants had also been included in recent days also in the monitoring of the UK Health Security Agency and the ECDC.

According to data from the British agency, as of March 25, the BA.4 variant had been identified in South Africa (41 cases), Denmark (3), Botswana (2), England (1) and Scotland (1). Of the BA.5 variant, 27 samples were isolated, all in South Africa. “For these variants, there is evidence of genomic, epidemiological or in vitro properties that could have a significant impact on transmissibility, severity and / or immunity; realistically they could have an impact on the epidemiological situation in the European Union or the European Economic Area. However. , the evidence is still preliminary or associated with great uncertainty, “reads the ECDC report.