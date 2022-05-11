Covid Italia, today’s news: Easa / Ecdc, mandatory in-flight masks from 16 May. Hope: Fourth Lifesaving Dose
The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world updates today, Wednesday 11 May 2022. In the latest bulletin 56,015 infections and 158 deaths, positive rate above 15%. Undersecretary for Health Costa: “After June 15 conditions for summer without restrictions”. Experts warn about the risk of a new spike in infections after the summer with Omicron variants under observation. Palù (Aifa): “Possible anti Omicron vaccine for all in autumn”. Vaccine for teachers and Ata, after June 15th the obligation is over.
Covid, the European Scientific Technical Committee for future health emergencies is born
“The European Technical Scientific Committee was born to rethink a code of medical ethics to better address, in the future, health emergencies such as Covid, protecting both doctors and patients with guidelines, principles and rules not foreseen or regulated so far”. This was announced by Forza Italia MEP Luisa Regimenti, member of the special commission for the Covid pandemic during her conference “Code of medical ethics”, organized in Brussels, in the presence of the vice president of the EPP, Antonio Tajani, of the head of the department Health of Forza Italia, Andrea Mandelli and about one hundred specialists from all medical branches
Covid, vaccination during pregnancy reduces mortality by 15% of births
Vaccination against Covid-19 during pregnancy is associated with a 15% reduction in stillbirths. To say so, a new study led by researchers from St George’s University of London and the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, published today in Nature Communications. The study also shows that vaccination in pregnancy is 90% effective against Covid-19 infection. The study looked at 23 studies including 117,552 pregnant women vaccinated against Covid-19, almost exclusively with mRNA vaccines, such as those made by Pfizer and Moderna.
Covid, China against the WHO: “He makes irresponsible statements”
China defends its ‘zero tolerance’ of Covid by urging WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to refrain from making “irresponsible statements”, after yesterday calling Beijing’s anti-pandemic containment “unsustainable”. China’s action against Covid-19, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian commented, “evolves according to the situation and keeps pace with changes. It clearly differs from other countries that support herd immunity and policies. relax “. Last week, the CCP leadership reiterated the “full validity” of its policies.
Fiaso, decreasing adult (-7.5%) and pediatric (-26.5%) hospitalizations
The reduction of Covid patients in hospitals continues: in one week the number of hospitalized patients fell overall by 7.5%. This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals of the Italian Federation of Healthcare and Hospitals. In the week 3-10 May there was a greater decrease in hospitalizations than in the previous week, April 26-May 3, when the reduction was 5.7%. It clearly improves the situation also for pediatric hospitalizations. In the May 10 survey in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals belonging to the Fiaso sentinel network, a 26.5% reduction in Covid patients was observed. Children up to 4 years are still the majority of hospitalized or 50% of patients (23% have between 0 and 6 months); between 5 and 11 years 34% of hospitalized while 16% are between 12 and 18 years.
Covid Tuscany, today 2,365 new cases
There are 2,365 new cases of Coronavirus in Tuscany in 24 hours out of 15,924 tests of which 2,827 molecular swabs and 13,097 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 14.85% (68.7% on first diagnoses). Compared to yesterday, the infections are lower (they were 3,325), compared to a smaller number of tests (they were 20,515), and the positivity rate has decreased (it was 16.21%).
Easa-Ecdc: from May 16 stop on the obligation to wear a mask on the plane
No more obligation to wear a mask on the plane from Monday 16 May, according to an update of the safety measures for travel, published by the European Union Agency for Aviation Safety (Easa) and by the European Center for Prevention and Control of diseases (Ecdc). The mask will no longer be mandatory even in the
airports, Easa and Ecdc explain, specifying however that “the mask remains one of the best defenses against the transmission of Covid-19”, and that using it is strongly recommended for those who cough or sneeze, as well as for all frail people.
Covid Veneto, today 4,141 new cases and 7 deaths
There are 4,141 new cases of contagion registered in Veneto in the last 24 hours. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Veneto Region on the progress of the pandemic. On the same day, 7 deaths were recorded.
Covid outbreak in a retirement home in Trentino, closed structure
Covid outbreak at the Mori nursing home for the elderly, in Trentino. There are 18 positive cases found among guests and operators of the structure that has been closed. The nursing home, which hosts 100 users, is subject to surveillance as per the protocol of the health care company. So stop visiting from outside.
Covid: over 1,800 cases in China, almost 1,500 in Shanghai alone
China recorded just over 1,800 new internal Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, of which 302 confirmed and 1,545 asymptomatic: according to the National Health Commission, 228 confirmed infections are attributable to Shanghai, where the decline that began a couple of weeks ago continues. , while the remainder is divided into 7 other provinces or regions, including Beijing (24) and Henan (22). Also in the Chinese financial hub were also reported 1,259 asymptomatic and seven further deaths.
Covid, Burioni: “Vaccines work, the virus will not surprise us in the autumn”
“Vaccines work”, “the virus will not surprise us in the fall”. Roberto Burioni said this in an interview with La Stampa. “The vaccines and the mRna technology behind them were an unimaginable surprise. Even today I am surprised by their efficacy and safety, for example in the elderly where vaccines do not always work well”, continues Burioni. Regarding the fourth dose, the virologist says: “Before talking about a fourth dose updated for everyone you need to have the data that works best. In theory it could, but you cannot vaccinate in theory so it is early. And then we will have to see updated to which ones variants. The situation is variable. In South Africa, two sub-variants have appeared, Omicron 4 and 5, which seem to take over and could reinfect more. “
Covid Japan, towards reopening of borders from the end of May
Japan is ready to double the quotas of daily tourist arrivals in the country after an almost total closure due to Covid-19. The Kyodo Agency anticipates this – which cites government sources, reporting that the executive plan has already been tested in the airport offices during the extended holiday week of Golden Week, which has just ended, and that most of the foreign arrivals, up to 20,000 per day, they will initially consist of flows managed by tour operators. The Tokyo government has imposed border rules considered among the strictest among the G7 nations, and has been criticized by industry associations for excessively extending the ban on the arrivals of non-resident citizens, including international students and skilled workers. The executive led by the conservative premier Fumio Kushida had decided to close people who do not have a residence permit on 30 November, in conjunction with an acceleration of coronavirus infections globally. Only from 1 March were controls loosened on business trips, for students already in possession of a visa and on some categories of jobs considered useful. In the whole of 2021, according to the Japanese Tourist Agency (JTA), the number of foreign tourists fell to 245,900, the lowest since 1964, a decrease of 99.2% from the pre-pandemic reference values of 2019. .
Bill Gates announces positive Covid: “Mild symptoms”
Bill Gates also positive at Covid. The 66-year-old Microsoft founder tweeted that he had mild symptoms and that he is in solitary confinement. “I am fortunate to be vaccinated, to have had the recall and to have access to tests and excellent care,” he wrote, noting that with his founding, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, he will continue to “do everything possible.
to ensure that none of us face a pandemic again. “
The news on Covid-19 today, Wednesday 11 May
In yesterday's bulletin 56,015 were found new cases of Covid-19, a sharp increase compared to the figure found on Monday with 17,155 infections, and with a growing positivity rate. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic reaches 16,872,618. THE deaths for Covid there were 158 on the last day for a total of 164,731 victims. In the last 24 hours, 371,221 swabs were carried out between molecular and antigenic buffers. The rate of positivity it is 15.1%. The current cases are 1,082,972, while the healed are 15,624,915 (+76,824).
Worldwide 518,736,189 cases and at least 6,255,457. The vaccine doses administered have so far been 11,371,782,771, largely in high-income countries.