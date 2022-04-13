Covid Italia, today’s news: towards vaccine adapted for the fourth dose in autumn, Hope: Use essential mask
Today’s latest news and updates on Covid-19. In the latest bulletin 83,643 infections and 169 deaths, the positivity rate is 14.8%. The Xf variant of the virus has been isolated for the first time in our country. For Franco Locatelli “it is a phenomenon to pay attention to, but there are no elements of concern.” On masks: “In some still fundamental contexts.” In view of the autumn, it is decided whether to vaccinate the whole population or only over 50 or over 60 with the fourth dose of an adapted vaccine Towards the green light of Aifa, antivirals distributed in pharmacies Fines for violation of Covid regulations linked to the so-called Partygate also for the British Prime Minister Johnson and for the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak.
Hope: “The use of masks is and remains essential”
“The pandemic is not over and there are significant viral circulation numbers, but we must have faith in the science. To date we have 91.44% who have had the first dose of vaccine, and 90% who have completed the first.
cycle and 39 million have also made the recall. In addition, the second booster for over 80s and the frail is starting these days. Furthermore, the use of masks is and remains essential. If we are in a different phase it is thanks to the vaccination campaign. “This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, at the event ‘Public and Private Health: Come Ripartire’.
The study that nails the Sweden model: “Elderly left to die and uninformed citizens”
Nature examined the Swedish model of fighting Covid: “Many elderly people were given morphine instead of oxygen despite the available supplies, ending their lives”. “Sweden was well equipped to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic from becoming severe.” However, in 2020 the country recorded “death rates from Covid-19 ten times higher than neighboring Norway”.
Covid, Crisanti: “Indoor masks? Useful to protect the frail”
Students aged 6 and over may need to keep the mandatory masks in class until June. For Andrea Crisanti, director of the Molecular Medicine Department of the University of Padua, interviewed by ‘La Verità’, “it is right if the goal is to protect fragile individuals. If the goal is to stem the spread of the virus, however, it is not they understood nothing. Because the impact of using the mask at school is zero: the kids take it off as soon as they go out “.
Who should be vaccinated in the autumn and why we talk about an “adapted” vaccine
The Aifa director explained who will have to receive the Covid vaccine in the autumn and which type will be administered. “The pan-coronavirus vaccine is the goal – said director Nicola Magrini at a press conference at the Ministry of Health – it will take longer, but not too long”. In the meantime, however, “we will arrive at the next booster with an adapted vaccine, with or without influenza virus, in the fall”.
Covid vaccine, Italy update: 136,262,102 administrations
The doses of the anti Covid-19 vaccine administered so far in Italy are 136,262,102 equal to 96% of the 141,900,040 delivered (in detail, 95,340,610 Pfizer / BioNTech, 25,446,357 Moderna, 11,514,521 Vaxzevria, 6,726,091 Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,461 Janssen and 1,023,000 Novavax). It can be read in the report of the Ministry of Health updated at 06.14 today. Among the over 12, there are 49,363,352 who have received at least one dose, equal to 91.43% of the population, while the total of those who have received the additional / booster dose is 39,085,621 equal to 83 , 70%. In the 5-11 age group, the children who received at least one dose amounted to 1,379,588, equal to 37.73%, while the total vaccination cycle concerns 1,245,633 children equal to 34.07%.
The latest news on Covid-19 today, April 13th
Today’s latest news and updates on Covid-19. In the latest bulletin 83,643 infections and 169 deaths, the positivity rate is 14.8%. The details of the cases region by region:
Lombardy: +11.669
Veneto: +8.723
Campania: +9.248
Emilia Romagna: +3.330
Lazio: +9.056
Piedmont: +4.064
Tuscany: +5.478
Sicily: +5.692
Puglia: +5.692
Liguria: +2.249
Brands: +2.656
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.474
Abruzzo: +2.713
Calabria: +2.869
Umbria: +1.256
PA Bolzano: +824
Sardinia: +2.692
PA Trento: +520
Basilicata: +865
Molise: +324
Aosta Valley: +159
