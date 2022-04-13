Covid Italia, today’s news: towards vaccine adapted for the fourth dose in autumn, Hope: Use essential mask

Today’s latest news and updates on Covid-19. In the latest bulletin 83,643 infections and 169 deaths, the positivity rate is 14.8%. The details of the cases region by region:

Lombardy: +11.669

Veneto: +8.723

Campania: +9.248

Emilia Romagna: +3.330

Lazio: +9.056

Piedmont: +4.064

Tuscany: +5.478

Sicily: +5.692

Puglia: +5.692

Liguria: +2.249

Brands: +2.656

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.474

Abruzzo: +2.713

Calabria: +2.869

Umbria: +1.256

PA Bolzano: +824

Sardinia: +2.692

PA Trento: +520

Basilicata: +865

Molise: +324

Aosta Valley: +159

The Xf variant of the virus has been isolated for the first time in our country. For Franco Locatelli “it is a phenomenon to pay attention to, but there are no elements of concern.” On masks: “In some still fundamental contexts.” In view of the autumn, it is decided whether to vaccinate the whole population or only over 50 or over 60 with the fourth dose of an adapted vaccine.